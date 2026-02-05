NEWS Melinda French Gates Reveals Whether She's Forgiven Ex-Husband Bill Gates Amid Tech Mogul's Ongoing Scrutiny Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties Source: mega; Wild Card Podcast/YouTube The philanthropist was married to the Microsoft co-founder for 27 years. Allie Fasanella Feb. 5 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Melinda French Gates is opening up about forgiving ex-husband Bill Gates. On the Thursday, February 5, episode of NPR’s "Wild Card" podcast, host Rachel Martin and the philanthropist got on the topic of learning to trust and forgive in relationships. When asked whether she’s forgiven the tech mogul — to whom she was married to for 27 years — Melinda, 61, replied, "I think I'm gonna keep that one to myself."

'I Think I'm Getting There'

Source: mega 'I think I'm getting there,' Melinda French Gates said of forgiving her ex-husband.

However, she then called it a "work in progress" and subsequently added, "I think I’m getting there." Elsewhere in the interview, she addressed the Microsoft co-founder's involvement in the files related to the investigation into late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. When pressed about the situation, Melinda said she feels "unbelievable sadness" that Bill, the father of her three children, was connected to the convicted s-- offender.

'It's Beyond Heartbreaking'

Source: mega Melinda French Gates said she feels 'unbelievable sadness' that her former husband was connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

"No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him," she said. "I mean, it's just, it's beyond heartbreaking, right? I remember being those ages, those girls were, I remember my daughters being those ages, right?" She went on to say how it's "personally hard" for her when certain "details come up," as they evoke "memories of very, very painful times" in her marriage. Melinda was most likely referring to the recent claim that her billionaire ex allegedly caught an STD after cheating on her with "Russian girls."

Source: mega The tech mogul has appeared in numerous files related to the case of the late s-- offender.

Included in the latest batch of documents released by the DOJ on Friday, January 30, was a message from Jeffrey that read: "TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----." Other emails that Jeffrey seemingly wrote to himself, assumed to be drafts, explained why he was resigning from the couple's foundation. "I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill... In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal," he penned.

Bill Gates Denies Ever Going to Jeffrey Epstein's Notorious Island

Source: 9 News Australia/YouTube The billionaire denied catching an STD.

Bill denied ever visiting the notorious Epstein island and slammed claims he contracted a sexually transmitted disease in an interview with 9 News Australia released on Wednesday, February 4. The 70-year-old insisted, "I never went to the island, I never met any women. And so, the more that comes out, the more clear it’ll be that, although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior." Bills' remarks come after he released an official statement responding to the emails on January 31. "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false,” a spokesperson for Bill said. "The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

When Did Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce?

Source: mega Melinda and Bill Gates divorced in 2021 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein became public in 2019.