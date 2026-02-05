or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Melinda Gates
OK LogoNEWS

Melinda French Gates Reveals Whether She's Forgiven Ex-Husband Bill Gates Amid Tech Mogul's Ongoing Scrutiny Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

split photo of melinda gates and melinda and bill gates
Source: mega; Wild Card Podcast/YouTube

The philanthropist was married to the Microsoft co-founder for 27 years.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melinda French Gates is opening up about forgiving ex-husband Bill Gates.

On the Thursday, February 5, episode of NPR’s "Wild Card" podcast, host Rachel Martin and the philanthropist got on the topic of learning to trust and forgive in relationships.

When asked whether she’s forgiven the tech mogul — to whom she was married to for 27 years — Melinda, 61, replied, "I think I'm gonna keep that one to myself."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Think I'm Getting There'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of 'I think I'm getting there,' Melinda French Gates said of forgiving her ex-husband.
Source: mega

'I think I'm getting there,' Melinda French Gates said of forgiving her ex-husband.

However, she then called it a "work in progress" and subsequently added, "I think I’m getting there."

Elsewhere in the interview, she addressed the Microsoft co-founder's involvement in the files related to the investigation into late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

When pressed about the situation, Melinda said she feels "unbelievable sadness" that Bill, the father of her three children, was connected to the convicted s-- offender.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Beyond Heartbreaking'

image of Melinda French Gates said she feels 'unbelievable sadness' that her former husband was connected to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Melinda French Gates said she feels 'unbelievable sadness' that her former husband was connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

"No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him," she said. "I mean, it's just, it's beyond heartbreaking, right? I remember being those ages, those girls were, I remember my daughters being those ages, right?"

She went on to say how it's "personally hard" for her when certain "details come up," as they evoke "memories of very, very painful times" in her marriage.

Melinda was most likely referring to the recent claim that her billionaire ex allegedly caught an STD after cheating on her with "Russian girls."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Melinda Gates

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of The tech mogul has appeared in numerous files related to the case of the late s-- offender.
Source: mega

The tech mogul has appeared in numerous files related to the case of the late s-- offender.

Included in the latest batch of documents released by the DOJ on Friday, January 30, was a message from Jeffrey that read: "TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----."

Other emails that Jeffrey seemingly wrote to himself, assumed to be drafts, explained why he was resigning from the couple's foundation.

"I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill... In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal," he penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Gates Denies Ever Going to Jeffrey Epstein's Notorious Island

image of The billionaire denied catching an STD.
Source: 9 News Australia/YouTube

The billionaire denied catching an STD.

Bill denied ever visiting the notorious Epstein island and slammed claims he contracted a sexually transmitted disease in an interview with 9 News Australia released on Wednesday, February 4.

The 70-year-old insisted, "I never went to the island, I never met any women. And so, the more that comes out, the more clear it’ll be that, although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior."

Bills' remarks come after he released an official statement responding to the emails on January 31.

"These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false,” a spokesperson for Bill said. "The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce?

image of Melinda and Bill Gates divorced in 2021 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein became public in 2019.
Source: mega

Melinda and Bill Gates divorced in 2021 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein became public in 2019.

Melinda and Bill went their separate ways in 2021. Their divorce remains among one of the most expensive in history, with the estranged couple reaching an estimated $76 billion settlement.

She reportedly met with divorce lawyers in 2019 when Bill's ties to the pedophile became public.

Melinda revealed she "had to" call her marriage off due to a lack of trust during an April 2025 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, though she didn't share other details.

The former couple share three children: Jennifer, 29, Rory, 26 and Phoebe, 23.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.