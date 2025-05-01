'Awkward' Bill Gates Has 'Asperger's Syndrome' After Years of Suspecting He Was on the Spectrum, Daughter Reveals

During her appearance on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Phoebe recounted her sometimes uncomfortable experience of bringing dates home to the Microsoft co-founder.

“For the guy, terrifying. For me, it’s hilarious because my dad’s pretty socially awkward. Like he’s said before, he has Asperger’s. So, like to me, it’s so funny,” she shared, making it clear her father's quirks are just part of their family fabric.