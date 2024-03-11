Donald Trump Refers to Himself in First Person as He Reads His Own Teleprompter Cues Out Loud: 'His Brain Is Scrambled Eggs'
Donald Trump was mocked for referring to himself in first person during a speech in Rome, Ga., on Saturday, March 9.
"Yes, oh yes, and quickly, says President Trump. Yes, oh yes we can," the 77-year-old told the crowd.
However, people could only focus on his bizarre remarks. One person wrote, "Trump reading his own teleprompter cues out loud is sad," while another said, "Lol holy c---…This man should never get another intelligence briefing or nuke codes."
A third person simply said, "Good grief. He’s not well," while a fourth user added: "He’ll read anything off the teleprompters."
Ron Filipkowski captioned the video: "You aren’t supposed to read the 'says President Trump part' on the teleprompter. But the old boy’s brain is scrambled eggs."
"When Trump was president," he said, "There were none of these problems."
He went on to claim he could have stopped the Ukraine war from happening if he called "Poten."
This is hardly the first time Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.
Mary Trump, who is Donald's niece, recently commented on his recent string of mistakes.
"It's not simply that Donald makes gaffes and misstatements — it's the degree to which his ability to communicate has deteriorated in recent years," she said.
According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work with Donald, she also sees a whole different person on her TV screen.
“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about her former boss while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”
"He’s constantly mixing up heads of state. He’s mixing up names like Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley. I mean, it’s gotten worse. It hasn’t gotten better," she continued.
However, Trump claims there's nothing to worry about as the 2024 election nears.
"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" he wrote on Truth Social.