Bill Gates' New Girlfriend Paula Hurd 'Hasn't Met His Kids Yet' Despite Dating For 'Over A Year,' Spills Source

Though a previous source dished that Gates and Hurd sparked their romance "over a year ago," it seems the 67-year-old isn't ready to introduce her to the family just yet.

"It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet," a source told a news outlet.

Gates is a parent to daughters Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 20, as well as son Rory, 23, all whom he shares with ex-wife Melinda French Gates. The former flames announced in May 2021 that they were splitting after 27 years of marriage, with their divorce being finalized in August of that year.