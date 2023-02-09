Bill Gates' New Girlfriend Paula Hurd 'Hasn't Met His Kids Yet' Despite Dating For 'Over A Year,' Spills Source
Bill Gates is lucky in love — and wants to keep his new woman all to himself!
One day after the Microsoft co-founder's relationship with Paula Hurd was exposed, an insider spilled more details about their low-key romance.
Though a previous source dished that Gates and Hurd sparked their romance "over a year ago," it seems the 67-year-old isn't ready to introduce her to the family just yet.
"It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet," a source told a news outlet.
Gates is a parent to daughters Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 20, as well as son Rory, 23, all whom he shares with ex-wife Melinda French Gates. The former flames announced in May 2021 that they were splitting after 27 years of marriage, with their divorce being finalized in August of that year.
Meanwhile, Hurd shares daughters Kathryn and Kelly with her late husband, Mark Hurd, the CEO of software company Oracle and the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, who died in October 2019 at age 62.
Gates and Hurd's reported romance hit headlines one month after they were spotted together at the Australian Open sitting side-by-side as they watched the Men's Singles Final.
And while insiders are weighing in on their romance — with a previous source gushing that the two are "inseparable" — both Gates and Hurd have remained tight-lipped about their blossoming relationship.
Only a few days ago Gates was asked during an interview if he hoped to find love again, to which the billionaire quipped: "Sure, I'm not a robot."
The father-of-three's former wife has also moved on with reporter Jon Du Pre, news that made its rounds late last year, as OK! learned.
Despite finding herself a new man, the famed businesswoman recently opened up about her "unbelievably painful" split from Gates. "I had some reasons I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore," she admitted to Fortune for an interview published in October 2022, noting that the pandemic gave her the time she needed to "get through it."
The exes have remained committed to their work with The Gates Foundation, which they founded in 2000, following their split, as French Gates explained: "I think we have a productive working relationship, and I think that will continue."
