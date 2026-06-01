Bill Gates' Public Image Takes a Hit After Epstein Scandal: Report

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Bill Gates' public image has suffered significant damage due to unsealed documents, photographs and ongoing congressional investigations linking him to convicted child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, according to an explosive exposé by the Wall Street Journal. “Justice Department files show that Gates met with Epstein multiple times despite concerns from his then-wife, that Epstein knew about some of Gates’ extramarital relationships and that two of Gates’ close advisers had exchanged hundreds of messages with Epstein for years up until 2019, the year he died,” wrote Emily Glazer in a WSJ story titled “Bill Gates’ Image Is Cracking.”

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates' relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was recently exposed.

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“Gates and his lieutenants had claimed for years that his relationship with Epstein was strictly about philanthropy and that women weren’t present during his meetings with Epstein. The Justice Department files revealed a more complex picture: Epstein traveled with and introduced Gates to the head of the Nobel Peace Prize committee; Epstein was involved in negotiations between Gates’s employees and Gates himself; and Gates posed for photos with Epstein and the women around him before or after some of their meetings,” Glazer noted. Gates' communications team spent decades transitioning his public persona from a combative tech monopolist into a calm, relatable and benevolent philanthropist a la Mister Rogers. Staffers maintained an off-site wardrobe featuring a custom-sized mannequin modeled after Gates, which was used to pre-test curated outfits consisting of neutral-toned V-neck sweaters and button-down shirts to guarantee he always looked approachable.

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“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Gates said in February in relation to Epstein's crimes. Gates is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee on June 10 for a closed-door, transcribed interview regarding his ties to the dead child abuser. Attorney John Moran, a Republican former Justice Department official, has been tapped to represent Gates during his questioning. Reports indicate Gates has faced social and professional distancing, including being snubbed from Microsoft events and Berkshire Hathaway gatherings, as chairman Warren Buffett has cut off all communication with his longtime friend following the release of the Epstein files. Buffett explicitly stated he is staying away to protect himself legally, expressing, "I don't want to be in a position where I know things... to be called as a witness.” Buffett emphasized that "until it gets cleared up, I just don't think it makes sense to do a lot of talking.”

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Source: MEGA Warren Buffett cut off communication with Bill Gates as his scandal blew up.

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Organizers for major global events — such as the elite energy conference CERAWeek — have quietly uninvited Gates or agreed it "wasn't the right time" for him to speak. Advisors have recommended he maintain a much lower profile to avoid entangling his philanthropic initiatives in further controversy. Internal tracking by Gates Ventures and independent data from firms like YouGov show his favorability and trustworthiness scores have severely plummeted.

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates' ties to Jeffrey Epstein contributed to his divorce.

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In February 2026, Gates apologized to staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation during a town hall, admitting his association with Epstein was a "huge mistake" that compromised the organization’s focus. The foundation has since opened an external review. Releases of Department of Justice documents and photos from the Epstein estate have kept the story in the headlines, showing Gates at Epstein-owned properties and highlighting attempts by Epstein to leverage or blackmail Gates over private matters.

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates apologized to his employees since his 'mistakes' may take a toll on his organizations.