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Bill Gates is welcoming the many questions of Congress as he prepares to be probed over his past connection to convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates, 70, will officially stand before the House Oversight Committee on June 10, as part of its ongoing investigation into Epstein's crimes and powerful connections.

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Bill Gates 'Welcomes' the Opportunity to Speak Before Congress

Source: MEGA Bill Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Gates, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, has maintained that he met with the disgraced financiers solely to discuss his global health initiatives and "welcomed the opportunity to appear before the committee." “While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work,” a spokesperson for the tech founder told a news outlet on Tuesday, April 7.

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Bill Gates Believed to Have Information to 'Assist in Investigation'

Source: Department of Justice Bill Gates is among many prominent world figures mentioned in the Epstein files.

Epstein died by suicide behind bars in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges. In 2008, he served 13 months in prison after being convicted in a Florida court of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting prostitution. He was also forced to register as a s-- offender. Gates was requested for an interview in a letter dated March 3 by the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky. In the letter, Comer, on behalf of the House Oversight Committee, wrote that they believed Gates had “information that will assist in its investigation,” highlighting public records, including recent documents released by the Department of Justice.

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The DOJ Released Thousands of Documents Related to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Bill Gates was accused of seeking STI treatment after affairs with 'Russian girls.'

After Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025, the DOJ released thousands of documents relating to the FBI's investigation of Epstein, including personal correspondence with Gates and other prominent figures. In a personal email titled "Bill," dated July 18, 2012, Epstein alleged that the Microsoft founder had been seeking treatment for an STI he contracted from "Russian girls."

Bill Gates Confessed to Having Affairs

Source: MEGA The affairs happened during Bill Gates' marriage to Melinda French Gates.