Bill Hader and Ali Wong Split Due to the 'Stress' of Rob Reiner's Murder as Actor Has Been 'Frazzled' Over His Incident With Alleged Killer Nick

The drama stemming from Rob and Michele Reiner's murders allegedly played a part in Bill Hader and Ali Wong's recent decision to part ways after a few years of dating on and off. As OK! reported, Hader allegedly shooed away Reiner's son and alleged killer, Nick Reiner, at a star-studded party the night before he was accused of murdering his parents. Since then, the Barry alum has been so "full of guilt and anger" that it's affected his personal relationships, a source claimed.

Bill Hader Has Been 'Frazzled' Since Rob Reiner's Death

Source: mega Bill Hader and Ali Wong broke up in January 2026 after a few years of dating on and off.

"Bill is completely drained and frazzled," the source admitted of the tough situation to Rob Shuter's Substack. "Since then, he’s been struggling to keep his head straight, and Ali was exhausted trying to hold him together." "He can’t stop replaying everything in his head," another source noted. "It’s been a heavy weight on him, and Ali felt like she was constantly carrying some of that too."

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly killed by their troubled son Nick in December 2025.

"Ali tried to support him, but there’s only so much one partner can handle," the source pointed out. "She was begging him to step back, to breathe, to focus on them. But he couldn’t. Guilt, stress — it was all colliding." Hader, 47, and Wong, 43, first got together in 2022 but endured a brief split before rekindling things in mid-2023.

Bill Hader and Ali Wong Each Have Kids From Past Marriages

Source: mega Before the murders, Nick Reiner allegedly 'stormed off' after Bill Hader scolded him for interrupting a private conversation he was having.

When news of their split broke earlier this month, a different news outlet blamed the breakup on their busy schedules and family lives. The actor shares three kids with ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he divorced in 2018, while the Beef lead co-parents two daughters with ex Ken Hakuta, whom she split from in 2022, finalizing their divorce two years later.

What Went Down Between Nick Reiner and Bill Hader?

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner's medication for schizoaffective disorder was changed one month before he allegedly killed his parents.

As OK! reported, Bill had an awkward encounter with Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on December 13, 2025. According to an insider, Nick interrupted a conversation Bill was having, prompting the latter to tell him he was in the middle of a private chat. Nick allegedly "stormed off," and multiple partygoers felt "uncomfortable" with Nick's behavior throughout the night.

Inside the Family Tragedy

Source: @buildseries/youtube Nick Reiner has yet to enter his plea.