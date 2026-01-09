Bill Hader and Ali Wong Split Due to the 'Stress' of Rob Reiner's Murder as Actor Has Been 'Frazzled' Over His Incident With Alleged Killer Nick
Jan. 9 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
The drama stemming from Rob and Michele Reiner's murders allegedly played a part in Bill Hader and Ali Wong's recent decision to part ways after a few years of dating on and off.
As OK! reported, Hader allegedly shooed away Reiner's son and alleged killer, Nick Reiner, at a star-studded party the night before he was accused of murdering his parents. Since then, the Barry alum has been so "full of guilt and anger" that it's affected his personal relationships, a source claimed.
Bill Hader Has Been 'Frazzled' Since Rob Reiner's Death
"Bill is completely drained and frazzled," the source admitted of the tough situation to Rob Shuter's Substack. "Since then, he’s been struggling to keep his head straight, and Ali was exhausted trying to hold him together."
"He can’t stop replaying everything in his head," another source noted. "It’s been a heavy weight on him, and Ali felt like she was constantly carrying some of that too."
"Ali tried to support him, but there’s only so much one partner can handle," the source pointed out. "She was begging him to step back, to breathe, to focus on them. But he couldn’t. Guilt, stress — it was all colliding."
Hader, 47, and Wong, 43, first got together in 2022 but endured a brief split before rekindling things in mid-2023.
Bill Hader and Ali Wong Each Have Kids From Past Marriages
When news of their split broke earlier this month, a different news outlet blamed the breakup on their busy schedules and family lives.
The actor shares three kids with ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he divorced in 2018, while the Beef lead co-parents two daughters with ex Ken Hakuta, whom she split from in 2022, finalizing their divorce two years later.
What Went Down Between Nick Reiner and Bill Hader?
As OK! reported, Bill had an awkward encounter with Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on December 13, 2025. According to an insider, Nick interrupted a conversation Bill was having, prompting the latter to tell him he was in the middle of a private chat.
Nick allegedly "stormed off," and multiple partygoers felt "uncomfortable" with Nick's behavior throughout the night.
Inside the Family Tragedy
In the early hours of the morning on December 14, Nick allegedly slit his parents' throats and was arrested hours later.
On December 16, Bill was seen outside in L.A. seemingly having an intense phone conversation, but he hasn't commented on the tragedy so far.
It was soon revealed that Nick, a longtime drug addict, had changed medications for schizoaffective disorder just one month beforehand, and the drugs were making him act erratic and suffer a "complete break from reality."
He has yet to enter a plea due to his lawyer dropping out at the last minute, with his arraignment rescheduled to February 23. Many believe he will plea not guilty on reason of insanity.