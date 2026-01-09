or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Bill Hader
OK LogoCOUPLES

Bill Hader and Ali Wong Split Due to the 'Stress' of Rob Reiner's Murder as Actor Has Been 'Frazzled' Over His Incident With Alleged Killer Nick

Composite photo of Bill Hader, Ali Wong and the Reiner family
Source: mega;@michelereiner/instagram

Bill Hader and Ali Wong's split was allegedly partly fueled by 'stress' the actor has endured since Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The drama stemming from Rob and Michele Reiner's murders allegedly played a part in Bill Hader and Ali Wong's recent decision to part ways after a few years of dating on and off.

As OK! reported, Hader allegedly shooed away Reiner's son and alleged killer, Nick Reiner, at a star-studded party the night before he was accused of murdering his parents. Since then, the Barry alum has been so "full of guilt and anger" that it's affected his personal relationships, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Hader Has Been 'Frazzled' Since Rob Reiner's Death

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill Hader and Ali Wong broke up in January 2026 after a few years of dating on and off.
Source: mega

Bill Hader and Ali Wong broke up in January 2026 after a few years of dating on and off.

"Bill is completely drained and frazzled," the source admitted of the tough situation to Rob Shuter's Substack. "Since then, he’s been struggling to keep his head straight, and Ali was exhausted trying to hold him together."

"He can’t stop replaying everything in his head," another source noted. "It’s been a heavy weight on him, and Ali felt like she was constantly carrying some of that too."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly killed by their troubled son Nick in December 2025.
Source: mega

Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly killed by their troubled son Nick in December 2025.

"Ali tried to support him, but there’s only so much one partner can handle," the source pointed out. "She was begging him to step back, to breathe, to focus on them. But he couldn’t. Guilt, stress — it was all colliding."

Hader, 47, and Wong, 43, first got together in 2022 but endured a brief split before rekindling things in mid-2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Hader and Ali Wong Each Have Kids From Past Marriages

MORE ON:
Bill Hader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Before the murders, Nick Reiner allegedly 'stormed off' after Bill Hader scolded him for interrupting a private conversation he was having.
Source: mega

Before the murders, Nick Reiner allegedly 'stormed off' after Bill Hader scolded him for interrupting a private conversation he was having.

When news of their split broke earlier this month, a different news outlet blamed the breakup on their busy schedules and family lives.

The actor shares three kids with ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he divorced in 2018, while the Beef lead co-parents two daughters with ex Ken Hakuta, whom she split from in 2022, finalizing their divorce two years later.

Article continues below advertisement

What Went Down Between Nick Reiner and Bill Hader?

Photo of Nick Reiner's medication for schizoaffective disorder was changed one month before he allegedly killed his parents.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner's medication for schizoaffective disorder was changed one month before he allegedly killed his parents.

As OK! reported, Bill had an awkward encounter with Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on December 13, 2025. According to an insider, Nick interrupted a conversation Bill was having, prompting the latter to tell him he was in the middle of a private chat.

Nick allegedly "stormed off," and multiple partygoers felt "uncomfortable" with Nick's behavior throughout the night.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Family Tragedy

Photo of Nick Reiner has yet to enter his plea.
Source: @buildseries/youtube

Nick Reiner has yet to enter his plea.

In the early hours of the morning on December 14, Nick allegedly slit his parents' throats and was arrested hours later.

On December 16, Bill was seen outside in L.A. seemingly having an intense phone conversation, but he hasn't commented on the tragedy so far.

It was soon revealed that Nick, a longtime drug addict, had changed medications for schizoaffective disorder just one month beforehand, and the drugs were making him act erratic and suffer a "complete break from reality."

He has yet to enter a plea due to his lawyer dropping out at the last minute, with his arraignment rescheduled to February 23. Many believe he will plea not guilty on reason of insanity.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.