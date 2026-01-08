Nick Reiner's New Schizoaffective Disorder Medication Made Him Have a 'Complete Break From Reality' Before Allegedly Murdering Parents
Jan. 8 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
A new documentary is exploring the likelihood that Nick Reiner's new prescription medication was to blame for him allegedly murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, in December 2025.
According to a report, Nick was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder back in 2020. The condition can cause things like hallucinations, mood swings, severe depression and delusions.
Doctors Changed Nick Reiner's Medication
In TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, it's claimed that the 32-year-old was doing fine for years, but around a month before the horrific tragedy, doctors randomly decided to change his medication.
It's unclear why the medical professionals made the abrupt switch, and the report revealed that the public "would be shocked to learn the reason, which we're told makes no sense."
Nick Reiner Spiraled Out of Control Before the Murders
The new drugs sent "Nick into a spiral," making him become erratic and act dangerous.
An insider claimed that before the murders, "Nick had a complete break from reality," but doctors allegedly didn't do anything to help.
As OK! reported, Nick — who struggles with drug addiction — was accused of slitting both of his parents' throats on December 14, 2025, and was arrested hours after their bodies were discovered.
Nick Reiner's Lawyer Dropped Out of the Case
Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of using a knife. He has yet to enter his plea, as at his Wednesday, January 7, arraignment, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, suddenly dropped out the case.
Sources said Nick, who now has a shaved head, looked emotional and on the verge of tears in court.
The arraignment was rescheduled for February 23.
In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesman for the Reiner family said, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."
After the courthouse dismissed, Jackson told the press, "Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that."
He didn't go into any further details, but in the aforementioned report, it stated that in the Golden State, "a defendant does not have to show he didn't know the difference between right and wrong to use the insanity defense ... only that he didn't understand the nature and quality of his act."
Rob and Michele Reiner's 2 Other Kids Mourned Their Parents in Public Statement
After Rob and Michele's deaths were confirmed, their two other children, Romy and Jake, released a statement but made no mention of their troubled sibling.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
The duo asked for “respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”
TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.