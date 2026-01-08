Nick Reiner's New Schizoaffective Disorder Medication Made Him Have a 'Complete Break From Reality' Before Allegedly Murdering Parents

Article continues below advertisement

A new documentary is exploring the likelihood that Nick Reiner's new prescription medication was to blame for him allegedly murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, in December 2025. According to a report, Nick was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder back in 2020. The condition can cause things like hallucinations, mood swings, severe depression and delusions.

Doctors Changed Nick Reiner's Medication

Source: @build series/youtube Nick Reiner's doctors abruptly changed his schizoaffective disorder medication one month before he allegedly murdered his parents.

In TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, it's claimed that the 32-year-old was doing fine for years, but around a month before the horrific tragedy, doctors randomly decided to change his medication. It's unclear why the medical professionals made the abrupt switch, and the report revealed that the public "would be shocked to learn the reason, which we're told makes no sense."

Nick Reiner Spiraled Out of Control Before the Murders

Source: @michelereiner/instagram The new drugs allegedly caused Nick to have a 'complete break from reality.'

The new drugs sent "Nick into a spiral," making him become erratic and act dangerous. An insider claimed that before the murders, "Nick had a complete break from reality," but doctors allegedly didn't do anything to help. As OK! reported, Nick — who struggles with drug addiction — was accused of slitting both of his parents' throats on December 14, 2025, and was arrested hours after their bodies were discovered.

Nick Reiner's Lawyer Dropped Out of the Case

Source: mega Nick Reiner has been charged with murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of using a knife. He has yet to enter his plea, as at his Wednesday, January 7, arraignment, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, suddenly dropped out the case. Sources said Nick, who now has a shaved head, looked emotional and on the verge of tears in court. The arraignment was rescheduled for February 23. In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesman for the Reiner family said, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

Source: @build series/youtube Nick Reiner has not entered his plea yet.

After the courthouse dismissed, Jackson told the press, "Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that." He didn't go into any further details, but in the aforementioned report, it stated that in the Golden State, "a defendant does not have to show he didn't know the difference between right and wrong to use the insanity defense ... only that he didn't understand the nature and quality of his act."

Rob and Michele Reiner's 2 Other Kids Mourned Their Parents in Public Statement

Source: mega The movie director and his wife shared three children in total.