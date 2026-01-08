or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Nick Reiner
OK LogoHEALTH

Nick Reiner's New Schizoaffective Disorder Medication Made Him Have a 'Complete Break From Reality' Before Allegedly Murdering Parents

Photo of the Reiner family
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner took medication for schizoaffective disorder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A new documentary is exploring the likelihood that Nick Reiner's new prescription medication was to blame for him allegedly murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, in December 2025.

According to a report, Nick was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder back in 2020. The condition can cause things like hallucinations, mood swings, severe depression and delusions.

Article continues below advertisement

Doctors Changed Nick Reiner's Medication

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner's doctors abruptly changed his schizoaffective disorder medication one month before he allegedly murdered his parents.
Source: @build series/youtube

Nick Reiner's doctors abruptly changed his schizoaffective disorder medication one month before he allegedly murdered his parents.

In TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, it's claimed that the 32-year-old was doing fine for years, but around a month before the horrific tragedy, doctors randomly decided to change his medication.

It's unclear why the medical professionals made the abrupt switch, and the report revealed that the public "would be shocked to learn the reason, which we're told makes no sense."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Spiraled Out of Control Before the Murders

Photo of The new drugs allegedly caused Nick to have a 'complete break from reality.'
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

The new drugs allegedly caused Nick to have a 'complete break from reality.'

The new drugs sent "Nick into a spiral," making him become erratic and act dangerous.

An insider claimed that before the murders, "Nick had a complete break from reality," but doctors allegedly didn't do anything to help.

As OK! reported, Nick — who struggles with drug addiction — was accused of slitting both of his parents' throats on December 14, 2025, and was arrested hours after their bodies were discovered.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Lawyer Dropped Out of the Case

MORE ON:
Nick Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Nick Reiner has been charged with murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner has been charged with murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of using a knife. He has yet to enter his plea, as at his Wednesday, January 7, arraignment, his lawyer, Alan Jackson, suddenly dropped out the case.

Sources said Nick, who now has a shaved head, looked emotional and on the verge of tears in court.

The arraignment was rescheduled for February 23.

In a statement to The New York Times, a spokesman for the Reiner family said, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Nick Reiner has not entered his plea yet.
Source: @build series/youtube

Nick Reiner has not entered his plea yet.

After the courthouse dismissed, Jackson told the press, "Pursuant to the law of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that."

He didn't go into any further details, but in the aforementioned report, it stated that in the Golden State, "a defendant does not have to show he didn't know the difference between right and wrong to use the insanity defense ... only that he didn't understand the nature and quality of his act."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's 2 Other Kids Mourned Their Parents in Public Statement

Photo of The movie director and his wife shared three children in total.
Source: mega

The movie director and his wife shared three children in total.

After Rob and Michele's deaths were confirmed, their two other children, Romy and Jake, released a statement but made no mention of their troubled sibling.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

The duo asked for “respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.