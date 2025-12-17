Bill Hader Breaks Cover After Unsettling Party Encounter With Nick Reiner at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas Bash

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Hader was spotted in his first outing since he had an unnerving exchange with Nick Reiner at Conan O'Brien’s Christmas party over the weekend. The comedian, 47, was seen chatting on the phone and looked like he was in the middle of a tense conversation on December 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Hader Looked Stressed During His Phone Call

Source: MEGA Bill Hader was spotted looking stressed in his first appearance since the holiday bash.

He appeared stressed and looked slightly unkept as he paced around in photos obtained by Page Six. He wore a black baggy sweatshirt, black sweatpants and slippers for his day out in Los Angeles. The Saturday Night Live alum's dark hair seemed unbrushed and his bushy beard was unshaven.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bill Hader had a weird encounter with Nick Reiner at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

Nick, 32, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. Their bodies were found at their Los Angeles mansion on December 14, one day before the trio attended Conan's holiday bash. Nick, who is a drug addict, acted erratically at the event and had a weird encounter with Bill that caused the Being Charlie screenwriter to "storm off." The All in the Family actor introduced Nick to the funnyman earlier in the evening, when he reportedly asked Bill — as well as other A-listers — three strange questions.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The famed director and his wife had tried to help Nick with his drug troubles.

“What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?” Nick asked Bill at one point, according to The Wall Street Journal. Additionally, during the event, Nick interrupted the It: Chapter Two actor while he was talking to another guest. Bill told Nick that he was in the middle of a private conversation, which allegedly left Nick shocked. According to People, "Nick was freaking everyone out" and "acting crazy."

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner died on December 14.