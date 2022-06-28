"Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up," the insider told the outlet of the ex-Hollywood power couple.

The pair set the rumor mill on fire in January when they sparked speculation of a possible romance brewing before a source confirmed that Hader and Kendrick had been "dating for a while." The pair starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie, Noelle, together, but it's unclear when they officially began their relationship.

