It's Over!Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Call It Quits After Several Months Of Dating
Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have split. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the funnyman and the actress called it quits after less than one year of dating.
"Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up," the insider told the outlet of the ex-Hollywood power couple.
The pair set the rumor mill on fire in January when they sparked speculation of a possible romance brewing before a source confirmed that Hader and Kendrick had been "dating for a while." The pair starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie, Noelle, together, but it's unclear when they officially began their relationship.
The split may seem out of left field as an insider explained back in March, Hader and Kendrick were "in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together."
As OK! previously reported earlier this year, the duo were heading towards a more serious step in their romance. "A lot of people in Kendrick's circle think she’s finally found the one," a source said. “Nobody would be surprised if Bill puts a ring on it sooner rather than later.”
"They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," the insider spilled. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."
“Anna and Bill were strictly friends during the shoot (of Noelle), but they really hit it off,” the source continued adding Hader, “obviously had a crush on Anna, but it never went anywhere because she was still with Ben [Richardson].”
The Barry actor was previously married to Maggie Carey, with whom he shares daughters Hayley, 7, Harper, 10, Hannah, 12. The couple divorced in 2018 after 12-years together, with Hader going on to date OC star Rachel Bilson until July of 2020.
Kendrick most recently exited a longterm relationship with cinematographer, Ben Richardson, in 2020 before hooking up with the comedian.