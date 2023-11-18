Bill Maher Declares Joe Biden Is 'Going to Lose' the 2024 Presidential Election Because He's 'Too Old'
Will Bill Maher predict the future?
On the Friday, November 17, episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host spoke with DNC chair Donna Brazile and former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger about the 2024 presidential race.
Maher began by asking, “What do you think of prominent Democrats like David Axelrod calling for [Joe] Biden to, quote, ‘get out or get going’ … Did he say that? Get out or get going?”
Brazile replied: “I believe in a tweet or two and some stuff. Look, people think that Joe Biden is perhaps too old. They’re right,” to which the TV personality said, “Perhaps?”
“Don’t spill the water or something might come out of it. You know, everyone ages. Differently,” Brazile added, seemingly shading the 80-year-old current president.
“I agree. I’ve said —” Maher started before Brazile jumped in, saying, “You know so, Betty White lived to be 99. Mick Jagger is still twisting his ass.”
“I have been the one making that case year after year here against ageism. I always said it’s a case by case basis but..” the comedian continued.
“It’s a case by case,” Brazile claimed.
Maher then attacked Biden by predicting he has no chance at winning the presidency in 2024.
“But for that argument to have teeth at all, you also have to be the person who can go, Yeah, but this is the case. And I’ve said it before. Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely. I don’t think he can win the job. And that’s what I care about. He’s going to lose. Because the people think he’s too old. And perception is reality. I’m sorry,” he ranted.
- 'I Was All Alone on a Raft': Bill Maher Always Believed Donald Trump Would 'Never Concede the Election and Go Away'
- Who's the Bigger Liar? Bill Maher and Joe Rogan Debate Whether President Joe Biden or Donald Trump Is More Dishonest
- Bill Maher Fearful Donald Trump's Arrest Will 'Set Off This Cycle Of Revenge' For Future Presidents
Biden is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Democratic nomination. His strongest opponent is former president Donald Trump, who recently polled above the incumbent commander-in-chief.
As OK! previously reported, Maher recently recalled when he made a prediction about Trump that eventually came to be true.
On a recent episode of his podcast, "Club Random with Bill Maher," while speaking with conservative political commentator Candace Owens, the 67-year-old said, "I'm just to educate you a little on this. I was saying this for five years when everyone was laughing at me for saying this, that Trump would never concede the election and he would never go away. I was all alone on a raft."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The duo then discussed their thoughts on the GOP presidential candidates, which include, Trump, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.
"Look, it's going to be Trump and whoever he wants [as VP]," Maher claimed.