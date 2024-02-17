Bill Maher Calls 2024 Presidential Race 'Pointless': 'Everyone Knows Which of the Two Elderly Candidates They Prefer to Barely Tolerate'
Bill Maher is not looking forward to the 2024 presidential election!
On the Friday, February 16, episode of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, host Bill Maher discussed how he believes most people have made up their minds between the two leading candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“Look, this is going to be a long, grueling, and mostly pointless campaign, since everyone already knows which of the two elderly candidates they prefer to barely tolerate,” he noted. “The one who can’t walk up stairs or the one who can’t walk down ramps.”
Additionally, Maher complained about the intense partisanship on both sides of the isle, however, he particularly blasted Fox News commentator Sean Hannity for claiming that “everything” is worse under President Biden.
“It gets so dull hearing these talking points,” Maher stated, noting how Biden is often blamed for the recent inflation. “The American dream is dead because Mars bars were $1 and are now $1.25.”
The TV personality then pointed out a list of things that are doing well under the current administration, including home ownership and energy output.
“I know what you hacks on both sides will say before they say it ” he continued, before posing the question, “Is it really healthy to blame every problem on Joe Biden?”
He also indicated how more people have registered as independent voters than ever, claiming, “The reason for that is this kind of mindless partisanship.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Maher has spoken on the two presidential hopefuls.
On the January 16, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the 68-year-old bashed both Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, for their old age.
- Bill Maher Mocks 'Dementia Don' and Joe Biden for Their Old Age, Claims First Debate Will Be Held At the 'Museum of Natural History'
- Bill Maher Declares Joe Biden Is 'Going to Lose' the 2024 Presidential Election Because He's 'Too Old'
- Who's the Bigger Liar? Bill Maher and Joe Rogan Debate Whether President Joe Biden or Donald Trump Is More Dishonest
“We gotta get used to it, this is it, this is the race. Biden and Trump, the race is over. This is bad news for the country, I think. Very good news for people who build ramps on debate stages,” he said of the contest, which seems to have narrowed itself down to the duo despite the primary’s hardly beginning.
“Did you know that Bill Clinton, has been out of office for 25 years, is still younger than both of them? I’m not kidding about that. That is a true fact. Their combined age is 158 years old. The first debate is going to be at the Museum of Natural History,” he quipped.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a debate. I don’t think either one wants it. I don’t want it, you don’t want it, let’s just — because neither one of them is really up to it,” Maher noted. “You know what’s trending on Twitter? Dementia Don, because Trump was talking about Nancy Pelosi during January 6, but he kept calling her Nikki Haley.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He concluded: “You know what else Dementia Don did this week? This is a direct quote, I don’t know what it means, no one does, he said word for word, ‘We are an institute in powerful death penalty. We will put this on.’ Even Biden was like, ‘What the f---?'”