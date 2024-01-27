OK Magazine
Bill Maher Mocks 'Dementia Don' and Joe Biden for Their Old Age, Claims First Debate Will Be Held At the 'Museum of Natural History'

Jan. 27 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Bill Maher is taking a dig at both sides of the isle!

On the Friday, January 16, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host bashed both presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden for their old age.

Bill Maher hosts HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher.'

Maher began by discussing former President Trump’s victory over Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary, which many believe has cemented the him as the Republican nominee.

“His whole speech was about how furious he is that Nikki Haley is staying in the race! And I get it, it breaks a life-long precedent where he finishes first and the woman leaves,” Maher hilariously joked.

He added, “It’s sad, the whole thing is over now, there’s not even a race to follow. That was always fun, and Trump is beating Biden, you know, now in the national polls pretty strongly and all my Democratic friends are saying, ‘Relax, it’s a long time before the election.’ Cause yeah, that’s what Biden’s hall card is, time.”

Leaning into the topic of the 77-year-old and the 81-year-old’s age, Maher continued, “We gotta get used to it, this is it, this is the race. Biden and Trump, the race is over. This is bad news for the country, I think. Very good news for people who build ramps on debate stages.”

Donald Trump recently beat Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

“Did you know that Bill Clinton, has been out of office for 25 years, is still younger than both of them? I’m not kidding about that. That is a true fact. Their combined age is 158 years old. The first debate is going to be at the Museum of Natural History,” the talk show host quipped.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a debate. I don’t think either one wants it. I don’t want it, you don’t want it, let’s just — because neither one of them is really up to it,” he noted. “You know what’s trending on Twitter? Dementia Don, because Trump was talking about Nancy Pelosi during January 6, but he kept calling her Nikki Haley.”

Joe Biden is a father-of-four.

Maher then recounted, “You know what else Dementia Don did this week? This is a direct quote, I don’t know what it means, no one does, he said word for word, ‘We are an institute in powerful death penalty. We will put this on.’ Even Biden was like, ‘What the f---?'”

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Maher has brought up Biden’s seniority on his show, as back in November 2023, he identified it as the Democrat’s weakness.

Donald Trump is a father-of-five.

DNC chair Donna Brazile attempted to defend the former vice president on the program, saying, “You know, everyone ages. Differently.”

“You know so, Betty White lived to be 99. Mick Jagger is still twisting his a--,” she added.

Maher then jumped in, sharing, I have been the one making that case year after year here against ageism. I always said it’s a case by case basis but..”

He continued: But for that argument to have teeth at all, you also have to be the person who can go, Yeah, but this is the case. And I’ve said it before. Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely. I don’t think he can win the job. And that’s what I care about. He’s going to lose. Because the people think he’s too old. And perception is reality. I’m sorry.’

