Vice President Kamala Harris Puzzled by Question About Rumors Joe Biden 'Needed to Choose a Black Woman' as His Running Mate

"He came to the decision that he needed to choose a Black woman," Herndon told Harris. "While that is obviously about you, it’s not necessarily you personally, but your identity ... Does it matter that that narrative has existed, that Biden needed to choose someone who was a Black person, and should it matter?"

However, the vice president was puzzled by the line of questioning. Herndon then reworded his query.

"Does it matter that, that kind of narrative around Biden needed to choose a Black woman as a running mate still exists, and has hovered over that selection?" he asked her.