Longtime Critic Bill Maher Calls Donald Trump 'One of the Most Effective Politicians' After Having Dinner at the White House
Bill Maher is a Donald Trump supporter after all.
Maher, a longtime critic of Trump, praised the president during a segment of his “Club Random” podcast while chatting with former governor of New York Chris Cuomo.
“Trump is one of the most effective politicians, whatever you think of the policy or him as a person, just as a politician,” the host explained. “Just understanding that [you should] always lean into being more who you are.”
Maher continued his praise for the president as he gave the American people a second-hand compliment: “The people are not savvy about issues but they smell a phony a mile away. That kind of s---? Nobody else does it.”
Though he admitted to being skeptical about the president having a second term in office, Maher said Trump has taken him by surprise.
“There’s a couple of times when — I mean, look, I’ve been his biggest critic for good reason and when he got reelected I said, ‘I’m not going to pre-hate anything.’ And then the first week, I said, ‘Well, there’s lots of things I hate because I do,'” the comedian confessed. “But the way he can do that, and sometimes make me go, ‘Oh man, I’ve got to give it up.'”
The critic added: "You know, he has those moments that no other politician has. And the Democrats have to find that guy. But let's be real — they've been searching for years, and they're still coming up empty."
- Kid Rock Says Bill Maher and Donald Trump Discussed Third Term During White House Dinner: 'It Really Freaks Bill Out'
- Bill Maher's 'Mind Was Blown' After Dinner With Donald Trump, Raves Fellow Guest Kid Rock: 'It Could Not Have Been Any Better'
- Bill Maher Ridicules Donald Trump Rally-Goers as the 'Worst' People: 'Some of Them Are Deplorable'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before his podcast episode with Cuomo, Maher joined the president at the White House in March for dinner. The meeting was organized by Kid Rock, a public supporter of Trump.
After their time together, Kid Rock insisted in a TV interview that the podcast host was impressed by the 47th president: "Bill even said to me after... he goes ‘Wow, that was...’ Everybody’s mind was blown, even the president’s.”
The “Cowboy” singer continued: “We talked about things we had in common: ending wokeness, securing the border. The president asked him what he thought about policy, going on with Iran and Israel, among other topics. It blew my mind."
“They both have an extremely deep knowledge of American history, both very smart guys and, you know, very reasonable people, even though they’ve had this, you know, pretty harsh relationship," he added.
Though Maher seems to be on board with Trump, Kid Rock admitted Maher is “freaked out” by the president potentially running for a third term.