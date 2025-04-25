Bill Maher Rips Apart Larry David's 'My Dinner With Adolf' Op-Ed, Claims It's 'Insulting to 6 Million Dead Jews'
Bill Maher Isn't Happy With Larry David
Bill Maher wasn't thrilled with Larry David's essay "My Dinner With Adolf," which was published in the New York Times on Monday, April 21.
The piece satirized Maher's visit to the White House in March, after the Real Time host called President Donald Trump "gracious" and "not fake."
Larry David's New Op-Ed About Trump
In his op-ed, the creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm didn't mention Maher by name, but the dinner with Adolf Hitler very closely paralleled how the HBO comedian has spoken about his visit to the White House in March.
"I knew I couldn't change his views," David wrote, "But we need to talk to the other side — even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity."
Why Is Bill Maher Furious?
- Bill Maher Praises 'Gracious' Donald Trump After Dinner With President: 'A Crazy Person Doesn’t Live in the White House'
- Bill Maher Says He's 'Proud' of 'Confronting' Donald Trump at White House Dinner: 'I Should Be a Hero'
- Bill Mahr Admits He's 'Afraid' Of Donald Trump 'On A Very Personal Level': 'He's Obsessed Sometimes'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Maher told Piers Morgan, "I must say, you know, come on, man, Hitler? Nazis? Nobody has been harder about and more prescient, I must say, about Donald Trump than me. I don't need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is."
"Just the fact that I met him in person didn't change that," he continued. "And the fact I reported honestly is not a sin either. But to use the Hitler thing, first of all, I just think it's kind of insulting to six million dead Jews."
Bill Maher Missed the Point
Maher seemed to miss the point of the clear exaggeration in David’s piece, telling Morgan, "The minute you play the Hitler card, you’ve lost the argument," adding that it wasn't his "favorite moment" of their friendship.
"Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil. And we’re just going to have to, I think, leave it like that. So, you know, did I think that was appropriate? No, but people have the right to this," he added.
As for whether or not David and Maher can make amends, Maher said, "We might be friends again."
"I don’t want to make this constantly personal with me and Larry. I can take a shot and I can also take it when people disagree with me. That’s not exactly the way I would’ve done it. Again, the irony: let’s go back to what my original thing was. There’s got to be a better way than hurling insults and not talking to people. If I can talk to Trump, I can talk to Larry David, too," he continued.
Bill Maher's Visit to The White House
As OK! previously reported, Maher claimed the president was “gracious” during their dinner together.
He explained to his audience what occurred and noted how taken aback by how kind Trump was.
Though Maher left the White House with a renewed sense of hope for his relationship with the GOP leader, he said the "most surreal part" of their dinner was going home and seeing the president on the news, back in his "jerkish" element.
"I’m like, 'Who’s that guy? What happened to Glenda the good witch? And why can’t we get the guy I met to be the public guy?'" he asked the audience.
He added, "A crazy person doesn’t live in the White House, a person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there, which I know is f----- up. It’s just not as f----- up as I thought it was."