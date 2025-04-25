Bill Maher Rips Apart Larry David's 'My Dinner With Adolf' Op-Ed, Claims It's 'Insulting to 6 Million Dead Jews'

Maher seemed to miss the point of the clear exaggeration in David’s piece, telling Morgan, "The minute you play the Hitler card, you’ve lost the argument," adding that it wasn't his "favorite moment" of their friendship.

"Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil. And we’re just going to have to, I think, leave it like that. So, you know, did I think that was appropriate? No, but people have the right to this," he added.

As for whether or not David and Maher can make amends, Maher said, "We might be friends again."

"I don’t want to make this constantly personal with me and Larry. I can take a shot and I can also take it when people disagree with me. That’s not exactly the way I would’ve done it. Again, the irony: let’s go back to what my original thing was. There’s got to be a better way than hurling insults and not talking to people. If I can talk to Trump, I can talk to Larry David, too," he continued.