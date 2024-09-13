'Endless Whining': Donald Trump Slammed for Insulting Debate Moderator David Muir's Appearance After He Fact-Checked Ex-Prez

During his "No tax on tips" rally in Tucson, Ariz., the ex-president went on a rant about the recent debate between himself and Vice President Kamala Harris, where he decided to target ABC's David Muir.

Trump told the Arizona crowd, "They kept screaming at me. I said to myself, 'I always liked him, but I'm not going to watch him anymore. I'm not going to watch him because he's not legit, what he did. I'm not going to watch him. And his hair's not as good as it used to be.'"

The New York businessman also brought up how "lopsided" he thought the debate was, with the moderators constantly fact-checking him throughout the live event.