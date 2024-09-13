'Endless Whining': Donald Trump Slammed for Insulting Debate Moderator David Muir's Appearance After He Fact-Checked Ex-Prez
Former President Donald Trump faced backlash for going after the physical appearance of the moderators who fact-checked him during ABC's recent presidential debate.
During his "No tax on tips" rally in Tucson, Ariz., the ex-president went on a rant about the recent debate between himself and Vice President Kamala Harris, where he decided to target ABC's David Muir.
Trump told the Arizona crowd, "They kept screaming at me. I said to myself, 'I always liked him, but I'm not going to watch him anymore. I'm not going to watch him because he's not legit, what he did. I'm not going to watch him. And his hair's not as good as it used to be.'"
The New York businessman also brought up how "lopsided" he thought the debate was, with the moderators constantly fact-checking him throughout the live event.
Several critics of the former president shared clips from his recent rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, and called him out for making personal attacks against Muir and being unable to "move on" from the debate.
One user posted a video of Trump's insults and wrote, "Trump's whole schtick is that of insult to degrade & his cult lap it up because it’s the easy option, you don’t need brains to act like a d---."
Another X user commented, "He’s like an old, tired, off-the-strip Vegas lounge act where half the people are old fans politely clapping and the other half are too drunk to notice."
A third person mocked Trump's speech, writing, "I have the best hair. Nobody has hair like me. Strong men come up to me with tears in their eyes and say You have the best hair… This is all he has, endless whining."
- 'Disgraceful': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Signing American Flag During September 11 Anniversary: Watch
- 'Old Man Looks Lost': President Joe Biden Mocked for Awkward Photo-Op With Kids Wearing Pro-Trump Attire at Pennsylvania Firehouse
- Linda Ronstadt Tears 'Rapist' Donald Trump Apart for His 'Toxic Politics' and 'Hatred' of Women and Immigrants Before Arizona Rally
During the debate, Trump was first fact-checked during a discussion on abortion.
The ex-prez falsely claimed that a former governor of West Virginia was in favor of legalizing the "execution" of babies after they are born while also falsely claiming that Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has said that "execution after birth is OK."
The moderators pointed out that "there is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Muir also corrected Trump on immigration after the former president falsely claimed illegal immigrants were abducting and eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio.
"I just want to clarify here, you bring up Springfield, Ohio, and ABC News did contact the city manager there," Muir said. "He told us they had no credible reports of pets or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community."
Trump immediately defended his claim by saying he had "seen people on television" talk about it.