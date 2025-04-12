Bill Maher Praises 'Gracious' Donald Trump After Dinner With President: 'A Crazy Person Doesn’t Live in the White House'
Bill Maher, a longtime critic of President Donald Trump, was pleasantly surprised by the ruler after their recent dinner at the White House.
In an episode of HBOs Real Time on Friday, April 11, Maher revealed how “gracious” Trump was during their March encounter. As he explained to the audience what occurred, the talk show host noted how taken aback he was. Despite this, he said he’d “report exactly what happened.”
“The guy I met is not the person who the night before the dinner s---, tweeted a bunch of nasty c— about how he thought this dinner was a bad idea, and what a deranged a------ I was,” Maher stated. “I read it and thought, Oh, what a lovely way to welcome someone to your house. But when I got there, that guy wasn’t living there.”
The firmer critic recalled how “self-aware” the president is. “I’ve never seen him laugh in public, but he does, including at himself, and it’s not fake. Believe me, as a comedian of 40 years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it, and I thank you for that,” Maher said.
The talk show host brought up the opinion of the American people during his Real Time segment. He said he realizes “it doesn’t matter who he [Trump] is at a private dinner with a comedian.” However, Maher took it as a “positive” that a less chaotic Trump exists behind closed doors.
The star insisted the president isn’t who he thought he’d be. “Everything I’ve ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent, at least on this night with this guy,” he said.
Maher went on to commend Trump for not getting “mad” at him when he brought up controversial topics. He was thrilled at how his conversations with the president were far more comfortable than those he’s had with other prominent figures.
“I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him, and honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, and I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump,” he confessed. “That’s just how it went down. Make of it what you will me, I feel it’s emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days.”
Though Maher left the White House with a renewed sense of hope for his relationship with Trump, he said the “most surreal part” of their dinner was going home and seeing the president on the news, back in his jerkish element.
“I’m like, who’s that guy? What happened to Glenda the good witch? And why can’t we get the guy I met to be the public guy?” he asked the audience.
He added, “A crazy person doesn’t live in the White House, a person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there, which I know is f----- up. It’s just not as f----- up as I thought it was.”