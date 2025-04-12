Bill Maher Praises 'Gracious' Donald Trump After Dinner With President: 'A Crazy Person Doesn’t Live in the White House'

“The guy I met is not the person who the night before the dinner s---, tweeted a bunch of nasty c— about how he thought this dinner was a bad idea, and what a deranged a------ I was,” Maher stated. “I read it and thought, Oh, what a lovely way to welcome someone to your house. But when I got there, that guy wasn’t living there.”

The firmer critic recalled how “self-aware” the president is. “I’ve never seen him laugh in public, but he does, including at himself, and it’s not fake. Believe me, as a comedian of 40 years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it, and I thank you for that,” Maher said.