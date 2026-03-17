Bill Maher Sends Bold Warning to Democrats: 'They’re Not Helping'

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Bill Maher wasn't afraid to call out Democrats in his latest rant. During a new episode of his “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast, the 70-year-old didn’t hold back as he criticized how the left-leaning party relies on superstars to push political messaging.

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Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube Bill Maher criticized Democrats on his podcast.

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“Democrats really need to cut loose with celebrities. They’re not helping; they don’t strike people as normal because they’re f------- celebrities, not Democrats. They already have a problem with people thinking they’re not the common-sense crowd, and then when people see, you know, the Chappell Roans and the Billie Eilishes of the world — who don’t act like normal people — whatever they’re saying just doesn’t land,” he said.

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“Everybody in America who’s a normal person reacts like, ‘Oh God, all right, here’s more of this stuff,’ where you can’t relate it to real life. And of course, there was comedy in there about how easy it is to show celebrities acting crazy,” he added.

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Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube The podcast host said celebrities are not helping voters.

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Guest Jerry O’Connell also revealed during the episode that his wife and twin daughters “became physical” with him when he criticized Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate, “the night of the election.”

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This isn’t the first time Maher has made the point. Just last month, he said wealthy public figures may actually be hurting the Democratic Party’s image by coming across as out of touch. He has repeatedly said Democrats need to "cut their celebrities loose," arguing that Hollywood activism can feel “tone-deaf” and overly “preachy” to voters.

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Source: MEGA Bill Maher believes voters cannot relate to famous figures.

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Maher, who has at times defended Donald Trump, went even further by urging the party to rethink its strategy if it wants to win future elections. According to him, Hollywood has become too closely tied to what critics call the “woke left,” a label often used in cultural and political debates. Data also shows many Americans are growing tired of the focus on “wokeness.” A report from Navigator Research found that roughly two in five people — across Democrats, Independents and Republicans — think politicians talk about it too much instead of addressing more pressing issues.

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Earlier this year, Maher made similar comments in another interview, again suggesting celebrities take a step back. “Hollywood [is] sort of the epicenter of the woke left. I don’t think they’re doing the Democratic Party any favors,” he said in January. “I think if Democrats want to win elections in the future, job one: Tell the celebrities to ‘Just shut the f--- up. You’re not helping. You don’t strike people in most of the country as sensible or in touch with reality.’”

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Source: MEGA Bill Maher previously met with Donald Trump for dinner.