Bill Maher Adamant That Travis Kelce Will Eventually 'Dump' Taylor Swift

Composite picture of Bill Maher, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher revealed he believes Travis Kelce will dump Taylor Swift.

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift seems happier than ever with beau Travis Kelce, and rumors about the pair getting engaged have swirled around — but one person definitely doesn’t believe they're soulmates: Bill Maher.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is no stranger to singing about her exes in her music.

On the July 29 episode of his “Club Random” podcast, Maher discussed Swift and Kelce’s relationship with Haliey Welch (the “Hawk Tuah Girl"). “I’m sure she’s a lovely person,” Maher shared, “but the whole thing with the football player. I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.”

Welch disagreed with Maher, voicing her opinion that “whatever makes” Swift happy has “nothin’ to do with me.”

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Maher went on to shockingly confess he believes that Kelce “will dump” Swift.

“You know that?” Maher asked Welch. “With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.”

But Welch tried to look on the bright side: if Swift and Kelce break up, it's likely the pop star would pour her feelings into her music.

“Can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” Welch mused. “It won’t be ‘f--- John Mayer’ no more. It’ll be ‘f--- Travis.’”

Source: MEGA

Bill Maher alluded Taylor Swift may be the problem in her relationships.

Clearly, Maher has no fear of backlash from the Swifties, as he continued digging at the "Lover" songstress.

“Is she still singing about that?” Maher asked of Swift’s music about her breakup with Mayer. “It does seem like such a recurrent theme. At some point, you just wanna say, maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me.’”

Maher also said in his conversation that he felt Swift continuing to sing about the men she has previously dated was “very tacky.”

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift posted a heartfelt reaction to three children being stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 30.

Swift made headlines recently, as she recently took to her Instagram page to respond to a heartbreaking tragedy in the United Kingdom. In Southport, England, three children were stabbed to death at a dance and yoga class themed to her music.

“The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders."

Swift added she was “at a complete loss” in how to express her “sympathies” as “these were just little kids at a dance class.”

