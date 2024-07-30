Bill Maher Adamant That Travis Kelce Will Eventually 'Dump' Taylor Swift

On the July 29 episode of his “Club Random” podcast, Maher discussed Swift and Kelce’s relationship with Haliey Welch (the “Hawk Tuah Girl"). “I’m sure she’s a lovely person,” Maher shared, “but the whole thing with the football player. I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.”

Welch disagreed with Maher, voicing her opinion that “whatever makes” Swift happy has “nothin’ to do with me.”