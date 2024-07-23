Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Find It 'Tough to Be Apart' as NFL Preseason Begins But 'They Do Everything They Can to Make It Work'
Travis Kelce's summer following girlfriend Taylor Swift on the road has sadly come to an end.
After attending a handful of her concerts around the globe over the past few months, the NFL star has reported back to the Kansas City Chiefs' facilities in Missouri for training camp while the Grammy winner continues her tour.
"Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor," an insider told a news outlet of Kelce's dedication.
"It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other," the insider added.
"They’re so in love and very, very happy together," the source gushed. "All their friends and family can see it."
The duo proved as much to the public just last month, as Kelce, 34, dressed as one of Swift's backup dancers at her June 23 show and carried her across the stage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The athlete also showed how proud he was of the blonde beauty, 34, when they would leave her concerts together, as he would hype up the crowd and wrap his arms around her as they left the stadiums she was playing at.
Swift has seven more stops on the international leg of her tour and three more cities in America, with her spectacular run ending in December.
- Travis Kelce Splashed Out $75,000 During Shopping Spree for Taylor Swift Before Her Milan Show
- Travis Kelce Lovingly Holds Onto Taylor Swift's Waist as the Couple Heads Backstage After the Singer's Concert in Germany: Watch
- Travis Kelce Is the 'Waterboy' for Girlfriend Taylor Swift at Her Concerts, Jokes Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Despite her busy schedule, there's a chance the "Karma" vocalist will still be able to attend some of her man's football games.
While Swift and her exes used to keep their romance out of the spotlight, she explained in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview that she and the "New Heights" podcast co-host enjoy watching each other succeed.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone."
"We’re just proud of each other," the guitarist gushed.
In fact, it was the music icon's support at Kelce's September 24 game that let the world know the two were seeing each other, as she cheered on the Chiefs in team merchandise alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.
The two then met up after the game and left the stadium together in the tight end's car.
People reported on the couple making it work while being apart.