OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Travis Kelce
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Find It 'Tough to Be Apart' as NFL Preseason Begins But 'They Do Everything They Can to Make It Work'

Composite photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: mega

An insider said Travis Kelce wanted to spend as much time as possible with girlfriend Taylor Swift before the NFL preseason kicked off.

By:

Jul. 23 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Kelce's summer following girlfriend Taylor Swift on the road has sadly come to an end.

After attending a handful of her concerts around the globe over the past few months, the NFL star has reported back to the Kansas City Chiefs' facilities in Missouri for training camp while the Grammy winner continues her tour.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce tough apart nfl preseason make it work
Source: mega

A source said Travis Kelce was happy to spend the first part of his summer on the road for girlfriend Taylor Swift's tour.

"Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor," an insider told a news outlet of Kelce's dedication.

"It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce tough apart nfl preseason make it work
Source: mega

Though the lovers find it 'tough to be apart,' they're both dedicated to making their relationship work.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’re so in love and very, very happy together," the source gushed. "All their friends and family can see it."

The duo proved as much to the public just last month, as Kelce, 34, dressed as one of Swift's backup dancers at her June 23 show and carried her across the stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The athlete also showed how proud he was of the blonde beauty, 34, when they would leave her concerts together, as he would hype up the crowd and wrap his arms around her as they left the stadiums she was playing at.

Swift has seven more stops on the international leg of her tour and three more cities in America, with her spectacular run ending in December.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce tough apart nfl preseason make it work
Source: mega

Swift and Kelce debuted their romance to the public in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her busy schedule, there's a chance the "Karma" vocalist will still be able to attend some of her man's football games.

While Swift and her exes used to keep their romance out of the spotlight, she explained in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview that she and the "New Heights" podcast co-host enjoy watching each other succeed.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce tough apart nfl preseason make it work
Source: mega

The NFL player has seen the singer perform in France, England and Germany.

Article continues below advertisement

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone."

"We’re just proud of each other," the guitarist gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, it was the music icon's support at Kelce's September 24 game that let the world know the two were seeing each other, as she cheered on the Chiefs in team merchandise alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.

The two then met up after the game and left the stadium together in the tight end's car.

People reported on the couple making it work while being apart.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.