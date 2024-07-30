Taylor Swift 'in Complete Shock' After 3 Children Stabbed to Death During Southport Dance Class Themed Around the Pop Star
Taylor Swift is distraught after innocent children were stabbed to death during a dance and yoga event in Southport, England, themed around the famous pop star's music.
The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 30, with a sorrowful statement addressing the tragedy, admitting: "The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock."
"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class," Swift expressed. "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."
A 17-year-old man was identified as the suspect who fatally stabbed three children during the Swift-themed class late Monday morning, July 29, with five children and two adults still remaining in critical condition, according to reports.
The individual arrested on suspicion of murder has been kept in custody, however, a motive has yet to be established as Merseyside Police don't believe the attack was terror-related.
Among the 11 casualties treated by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), some of the victims were rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. The medical center declared the emergency a major incident. Others were transported to Aintree University Hospital, as well as Southport and Formby Hospital.
The three children horrifically murdered included two girls of ages 6 and 7, who devastatingly died on Monday, and a 9-year-old girl who passed away in the hospital early Tuesday morning due to the injuries she sustained during the stabbing, according to police.
Following the disturbing incident, King Charles addressed his nation via a formal social media statement.
"My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today," the British monarch said on behalf of himself and Queen Consort Camilla.
The King continued: "We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, also attempted to find the right words to address such a terrible tragedy, as they tweeted: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through." "We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack," the Prince and Princess of Wales added. "Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."
BBC reported details about the stabbing.