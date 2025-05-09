or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bill OReilly
OK LogoNEWS

'Stupid Show': Bill O'Reilly Slams The View's 'Delusional' Panelists After Joe Biden Interview

Photo from 'The View'; picture of Bill O'Reilly.
Source: @theview/X; Bill O'Reilly/YouTube

Joe Biden's appearance on 'The View' made several conservatives angry.

By:

May 9 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Did The View panelists do too much coaxing during their interview with Joe Biden? Bill O'Reilly seems to think so.

Following Biden's Thursday, May 8, appearance on The View, O'Reilly took to his "No Spin News" podcast to not only slam the former president, but call out talk show stars Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin for the way in which they conducted their conversation with the Democratic politician.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill O'Reilly Goes After Joe Biden

bill oreilly slams the view panelists joe biden interview stupid show
Source: Bill O'Reilly/YouTube; @theview/X

Bill O'Reilly didn't like Joe Biden's answer to why Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

O’Reilly — and many other critics — were left displeased with Biden's answer to why he thought his Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Answering Haines' question, Biden declared: "I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think she was qualified. She is. I was surprised because it went the sexist route. This is a woman, she’s this, she did, I’ve never seen quite a successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t run the country, and a woman of mixed race."

O'Reilly, however, claimed there was no evidence to back up Biden's "sexist" argument and insisted Harris' defeat had nothing to do with her race or gender.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bill O'Reilly/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Conservative Commentator Left Furious by Ladies of 'The View'

bill oreilly slams the view panelists joe biden interview stupid show
Source: @theview/X

'The View' panelists faced backlash for going easy on former President Joe Biden.

O'Reilly seemed to be left even more hot and bothered by The View co-hosts than Biden himself, as he called the panelists "delusional" while deeming the daily daytime broadcast a "stupid show."

"Are they lying? Technically, they’re not lying, because they live in a delusional world, a world that doesn’t really exist," the conservative commentator snubbed. "They make up that world. In the past, people who hired media people, like the ladies on The View, people who vetted guests, that kind of thing, would not hire delusional people."

MORE ON:
Bill OReilly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

bill oreilly slams the view panelists joe biden interview stupid show
Source: Bill O'Reilly/YouTube

Bill O'Reilly claimed inflation, the southern border and other issues caused Kamala Harris' campaign loss.

Providing his own reasoning for why Harris lost the election, O'Reilly argued her weaknesses had to do with inflation, the southern border and other apparently problematic parts of of the Democratic nominee's campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The View/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Bill O'Reilly Belittles Dr. Jill Biden

bill oreilly slams the view panelists joe biden interview stupid show
Source: Bill O'Reilly/YouTube; @theview/X

Bill O'Reilly called Dr. Jill Biden 'delusional.'

The former Fox News anchor also deemed Joe's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, "delusional" after the former first lady called her husband a "great" president.

"Later on in that stupid show, The View, Jill Biden came on and said, Joe was a great president. Lady — and again, is she lying? She’s not lying. She’s delusional. She can’t handle the truth, to quote Jack Nicholson," he quipped in reference to the actor's famous line from A Few Good Men.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.