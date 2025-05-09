'Stupid Show': Bill O'Reilly Slams The View's 'Delusional' Panelists After Joe Biden Interview

O’Reilly — and many other critics — were left displeased with Biden's answer to why he thought his Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Answering Haines' question, Biden declared: "I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think she was qualified. She is. I was surprised because it went the sexist route. This is a woman, she’s this, she did, I’ve never seen quite a successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t run the country, and a woman of mixed race."

O'Reilly, however, claimed there was no evidence to back up Biden's "sexist" argument and insisted Harris' defeat had nothing to do with her race or gender.