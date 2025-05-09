'Stupid Show': Bill O'Reilly Slams The View's 'Delusional' Panelists After Joe Biden Interview
Did The View panelists do too much coaxing during their interview with Joe Biden? Bill O'Reilly seems to think so.
Following Biden's Thursday, May 8, appearance on The View, O'Reilly took to his "No Spin News" podcast to not only slam the former president, but call out talk show stars Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin for the way in which they conducted their conversation with the Democratic politician.
Bill O'Reilly Goes After Joe Biden
O’Reilly — and many other critics — were left displeased with Biden's answer to why he thought his Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.
Answering Haines' question, Biden declared: "I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think she was qualified. She is. I was surprised because it went the sexist route. This is a woman, she’s this, she did, I’ve never seen quite a successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t run the country, and a woman of mixed race."
O'Reilly, however, claimed there was no evidence to back up Biden's "sexist" argument and insisted Harris' defeat had nothing to do with her race or gender.
Conservative Commentator Left Furious by Ladies of 'The View'
O'Reilly seemed to be left even more hot and bothered by The View co-hosts than Biden himself, as he called the panelists "delusional" while deeming the daily daytime broadcast a "stupid show."
"Are they lying? Technically, they’re not lying, because they live in a delusional world, a world that doesn’t really exist," the conservative commentator snubbed. "They make up that world. In the past, people who hired media people, like the ladies on The View, people who vetted guests, that kind of thing, would not hire delusional people."
Providing his own reasoning for why Harris lost the election, O'Reilly argued her weaknesses had to do with inflation, the southern border and other apparently problematic parts of of the Democratic nominee's campaign.
Bill O'Reilly Belittles Dr. Jill Biden
The former Fox News anchor also deemed Joe's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, "delusional" after the former first lady called her husband a "great" president.
"Later on in that stupid show, The View, Jill Biden came on and said, Joe was a great president. Lady — and again, is she lying? She’s not lying. She’s delusional. She can’t handle the truth, to quote Jack Nicholson," he quipped in reference to the actor's famous line from A Few Good Men.