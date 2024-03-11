Billie Eilish Can't Stop Laughing After Winning an Oscar for 'What Was I Made For?': Watch
Billie Eilish couldn't stop laughing when she and her brother Finneas O'Connell won an Oscar for Best Song for "What Was I Made For?"
“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Eilish said after being presented with the trophy during the Sunday, March 10, ceremony. “Thank you so much to the Academy, I just didn’t think that this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored. Greta [Gerwig] – where’d you go? I love you! Thank you for this!"
“I’m so grateful for this song, and this movie, and the way that it made me feel. This goes out to everyone that was affected by the movie and how incredible it is," she continued.
The singer, 22, then gave a shout-out to some of her old teachers.
“I want to thank my best friend Zoe for playing with Barbies with me growing up and being by my side. I want to thank my dance teachers growing up, my choir teacher, Miss Brigham, thanks for believing in me; Miss T – you didn’t like me, but you were good at your job!” she quipped.
The siblings became the two youngest two-time winners in Academy Awards history, as they picked up the coveted trophy for a second time on Sunday, March 10, to their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack.
Eilish and O'Connell previously won for "No Time to Die," the song from the 2022 James Bond film.
The duo previously spoke about how the song fit perfectly in the hit film, which was released in the summer of 2023.
“We were like, ‘Wait, what?’ We didn’t know where anything was going to go. ‘What is this movie even about? What’s the deal? Are we going to be able to write something that would make sense? Do we even fit? Does it make any sense?’” Eilish said during an interview with IndieWire.
“I remember when it was announced that I was going to have a song on the Barbie soundtrack, the internet was kind of clowning it,” O'Connell added.
“I’m not going to make an upbeat happy little anthem. That’s just not interesting to me. Leave that to somebody else,” Eilish continued of her process. “I was definitely going into it being like, ‘Oh, I don’t think this is going to happen. I don’t know how it would work. I just want to see it. ‘Let’s go see it.’ And honestly, it was obviously so unbelievably moving that after seeing it, I was like, ‘D---, I really want to be part of it.’ I would’ve been really disappointed if we hadn’t written anything good.”