John Stamos, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and More 'Disappointed' Stars React to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars Snub
The Kens are mad — and for a good reason.
Barbie stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and America Ferrera all spoke out on Tuesday, January 23, to voice their disapproval of the Academy's decision to snub Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig from the 2024 Oscars nominations. Their statements creating a movement, prompting A-list actors like John Stamos to also take a stand against the shocking situation.
Gosling was among the first to be taken aback by the ordeal, as his role of Ken in the record-breaking film was nominated for Best Supporting Actor while Robbie, who was also a producer for the movie, didn't make the cut for Best Actress, and Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category.
"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," Gosling wrote in a statement released to several news outlets on Tuesday evening, noting, "but there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."
His message continued: "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history."
"Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees," Gosling declared, concluding, "having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."
While Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress after portraying a mom named Gloria in Barbie, she also didn't hesitate to voice her disapproval with the Academy following the release of nominees and lack thereof.
"I still haven’t really been able to get in my feelings because I’m still on like the top layer of 'I can’t even believe that this is real,'" Ferrera expressed to Variety on Tuesday. "I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list."
"Perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master," the Ugly Betty actress explained.
Meanwhile, Liu, who played one of the Kens in Barbie took to X (formerly named Twitter) to praise Robbie and Gerwig amid the Oscars controversy.
"Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed. Together they started a movement, touched the world and reinvigorated the cinema," he declared.
Though not in the movie himself, Stamos decided to join in on the backlash by reenacting a scene from the movie with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and sharing it to TikTok alongside a lengthy caption voicing his disapproval.
"This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms. This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight," the Full House actor wrote.