John Stamos, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and More 'Disappointed' Stars React to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars Snub

Gosling was among the first to be taken aback by the ordeal, as his role of Ken in the record-breaking film was nominated for Best Supporting Actor while Robbie, who was also a producer for the movie, didn't make the cut for Best Actress, and Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken," Gosling wrote in a statement released to several news outlets on Tuesday evening, noting, "but there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."