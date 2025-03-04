Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Cleavage in Rare Selfie After Being Spotted With Mystery Blonde Woman in Sydney: Photo
Billie Eilish blessed fans with a rare glimpse of her cleavage while on break from her tour in Australia.
On Tuesday morning, March 4, the "Ocean Eyes" singer, 23, took to Instagram with a photo of herself using a mini nebulizer ahead of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour resuming in Melbourne later in the evening.
Relaxing in bed, Eilish snapped a selfie while using the device to hydrate her vocal cords. In the picture, the "Birds of a Feather" hitmaker put her chest on full display, as she wore a busty red bra beneath a black-and-white pinstriped tank top.
"BOIOIOIOING," Eilish — who typically dresses in oversized, baggy ensembles in an effort to prevent chatter about her body — sillily captioned the Instagram Story upload while making a wide-eyed face and lounging with her dark hair held back with two red clips.
Roughly one hour before sharing the revealing image, the "What Was I Made For?" singer uploaded a photo of herself sitting in the back seat of a car alongside a mystery blonde woman — potentially the same golden girl she was spotted hanging out with in a Sydney park a few days prior amid her short break from tour.
While Eilish and the blondie sparked romance speculation from fans, the public will likely have a hard time figuring out specific details regarding the "Lovely" songstress' love life.
- Billie Eilish Admits Body Criticism 'Still Hurts My Feelings' Even Though She's Gained More Confidence Over the Years
- Billie Eilish Admits She 'Used To Watch A Lot Of' Adult Films Before It Began Interrupting Her Sex Life: 'It Really Destroyed My Brain'
- 'Leave Me Alone': Billie Eilish Enraged After Claiming She Was 'Outed' on Red Carpet
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Speaking with Vogue for their November 2024 issue, Eilish admitted she regretted ever coming forward about being bisexual after feeling "forced" to do so.
"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever," she confessed. "And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I'm never talking about who I'm dating ever again."
Eilish proceeded to acknowledge the unfortunate reality of her fame, noting: "I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world."
Despite being one of the music industry's biggest stars of her generation, Eilish said it felt "so unnatural" to have to transform from a teenager into a young adult under the spotlight.
"We’re all babies. We're all little kids growing up and learning ourselves."
That being said, Eilish has shed light on her intimate life in the past.
In April 2024, the "Bad Guy" singer candidly opened up about how she looks in the mirror while pleasuring herself.
Eilish said she does so "partly because it's hot," but also because it allows her to "have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had."
"You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering," she explained. "I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself."