Billie Eilish Reveals She Didn't 'Understand' Her Sexuality Until 1 Year Ago: 'It Takes a While to Find Yourself'

By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Billie Eilish opened up on discovering the intricacies of her own sexuality after feeling pressure from the public to put a label on herself.

During an interview published on Wednesday, April 24, she revealed she wrote parts of her spicy new song "Lunch" before having any sexual experiences with another woman and finished the rest of it once she had.

Billie Eilish opened up on discovering her sexuality.

Fans who heard a snippet of the upcoming tune shared a few of the more flirtatious lyrics online.

"I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush."

Billie Eilish's upcoming song 'Lunch' appears to reference a relationship with a woman.

Later in the interview, Eilish admitted she'd been "in love with girls for my whole life," but she didn't "understand" her sexuality until last year.

"I realized I wanted my face in a v-----," she added candidly.

However, she clarified that she'd originally never planned on discussing her sexuality "in a million years" and it felt "really frustrating" that the topic came up publicly.

Billie Eilish claimed 'nobody should feel pressured into being one thing or the other.'

Billie Eilish
"Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place," she continued. "Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties."

"It takes a while to find yourself," she said. "And I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are."

The "Bad Guy" singer was referring to a moment when she felt a quote about her feelings about women was taken out of context and sparked numerous headlines.

"Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters," she wrote via Instagram in December 2023. "I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares."

The award-winning artist confessed that at the time, she immediately went into "interview mode" and just joked, "'Oh, I don’t care. Yeah, I’ll say whatever. Wasn’t it obvious?'"

But afterward, she had the epiphany that it hadn't been "obvious" to her until that moment.

Eilish spoke with Rolling Stone about her journey to discovering her sexuality.

