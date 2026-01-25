From Baggy to Bold! 10 of the Hottest Times Billie Eilish Ditched Her Oversized Clothes
Jan. 25 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Thirst Trap!
While she has long been known for baggy styles, Billie Eilish is now embracing skin-forward looks.
The "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" hitmaker, 24, rang in the new year on a high note by showing more skin than usual. In a January 6 post, she put her curves front and center in a low-cut black and white polka dot tank top.
"hey," Eilish simply captioned the cleavage-baring snap.
Billie Eilish Did It Again!
In December 2025, Eilish appeared in a jaw-dropping Instagram Story shared by her pal Lucy Healey. The eye-popping snap featured the singer wearing a plunging, curve-showcasing black and white top, similar to her January 6 look.
The "What Was I Made For" singer added fun to the snap by posing while drinking out of a glass bottle.
Surprise Photo
The "CHIHIRO" songstress set pulses racing in a cleavage-baring image she captured while she lay on a bed. She let her red, lacy trim bra and black top highlight her ample cleavage, sending fans into a full frenzy.
Eilish wrote, "draft."
Look Up
Wearing a pinstripe suit with a dangerously deep V-neckline, Eilish broke the internet as she ditched her usual oversized clothes for the hot snaps.
Wake Up
In a July 2022 selfie, Eilish emphasized her bust in a black sleeveless top, which complemented her knit ski mask.
- Billie Eilish Flaunts Cleavage in Low-Cut Top for Her First Thirst Trap of 2026: Photo
- Billie Eilish Rocks Busty Cleavage-Baring Tank Top as She Ditches Her Normal Baggy Getup in Shocking Photo
- Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Cleavage in Rare Selfie After Being Spotted With Mystery Blonde Woman in Sydney: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Blurry But Hot
The internet had a meltdown again when Eilish posted blurry photos in May 2023, which showed her in a leopard-print top that accentuated her décolletage.
All Black
"you're looking right at me," Eilish captioned a carousel she posted days after New Year in 2023. In the snaps, she showcased her figure in a form-fitting lace dress.
When in Singapore
During a Singapore trip in 2022, Eilish stepped out in an all-black outfit, which consisted of a camisole top with a lace design and a thigh-high slit, a cap and chunky shoes.
"a lot can change in twenty seconds," she wrote.
Selfie Goddess
Eilish uploaded a mirror selfie in which she highlighted her frame in a checked button-up shirt she wore over a sleek green top. She accessorized with multiple necklaces and rings.
Getting Ready
Eilish revealed more skin in a black tank top while preparing backstage in a July 2022 update.
"never know how much i love you," she captioned the post.