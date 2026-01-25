or
From Baggy to Bold! 10 of the Hottest Times Billie Eilish Ditched Her Oversized Clothes

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish previously said she wanted to wear 'big, baggy' clothes so 'nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 25 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Thirst Trap!

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has been making headlines for ditching her signature baggy clothes and embracing skin-baring styles.

While she has long been known for baggy styles, Billie Eilish is now embracing skin-forward looks.

The "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" hitmaker, 24, rang in the new year on a high note by showing more skin than usual. In a January 6 post, she put her curves front and center in a low-cut black and white polka dot tank top.

"hey," Eilish simply captioned the cleavage-baring snap.

Billie Eilish Did It Again!

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @lucyhealeymusic/Instagram

Billie Eilish said she only started wearing baggy clothes because of her body.

In December 2025, Eilish appeared in a jaw-dropping Instagram Story shared by her pal Lucy Healey. The eye-popping snap featured the singer wearing a plunging, curve-showcasing black and white top, similar to her January 6 look.

The "What Was I Made For" singer added fun to the snap by posing while drinking out of a glass bottle.

Surprise Photo

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish included the viral-ready snap in an August 2025 photoset.

The "CHIHIRO" songstress set pulses racing in a cleavage-baring image she captured while she lay on a bed. She let her red, lacy trim bra and black top highlight her ample cleavage, sending fans into a full frenzy.

Eilish wrote, "draft."

Look Up

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

According to Billie Eilish, she once was not 'strong enough' and 'secure enough' to show her body.

Wearing a pinstripe suit with a dangerously deep V-neckline, Eilish broke the internet as she ditched her usual oversized clothes for the hot snaps.

Wake Up

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish added she didn't want people to have 'access' to her body.

In a July 2022 selfie, Eilish emphasized her bust in a black sleeveless top, which complemented her knit ski mask.

Blurry But Hot

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish is famous for wearing oversized streetwear.

The internet had a meltdown again when Eilish posted blurry photos in May 2023, which showed her in a leopard-print top that accentuated her décolletage.

All Black

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

The 'big, baggy' clothes became her signature look.

"you're looking right at me," Eilish captioned a carousel she posted days after New Year in 2023. In the snaps, she showcased her figure in a form-fitting lace dress.

When in Singapore

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

She often ditches her baggy outfits for tight, skin-baring clothes.

During a Singapore trip in 2022, Eilish stepped out in an all-black outfit, which consisted of a camisole top with a lace design and a thigh-high slit, a cap and chunky shoes.

"a lot can change in twenty seconds," she wrote.

Selfie Goddess

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has been open about avoiding body-shamers.

Eilish uploaded a mirror selfie in which she highlighted her frame in a checked button-up shirt she wore over a sleek green top. She accessorized with multiple necklaces and rings.

Getting Ready

the hottest times billie eilish did not wear baggy clothes photos
Source: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish loves neon-colored clothes.

Eilish revealed more skin in a black tank top while preparing backstage in a July 2022 update.

"never know how much i love you," she captioned the post.

