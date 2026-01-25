From Baggy to Bold! 10 of the Hottest Times Billie Eilish Ditched Her Oversized Clothes

Article continues below advertisement

Thirst Trap!

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish has been making headlines for ditching her signature baggy clothes and embracing skin-baring styles.

While she has long been known for baggy styles, Billie Eilish is now embracing skin-forward looks. The "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" hitmaker, 24, rang in the new year on a high note by showing more skin than usual. In a January 6 post, she put her curves front and center in a low-cut black and white polka dot tank top. "hey," Eilish simply captioned the cleavage-baring snap.

Billie Eilish Did It Again!

Source: @lucyhealeymusic/Instagram Billie Eilish said she only started wearing baggy clothes because of her body.

In December 2025, Eilish appeared in a jaw-dropping Instagram Story shared by her pal Lucy Healey. The eye-popping snap featured the singer wearing a plunging, curve-showcasing black and white top, similar to her January 6 look. The "What Was I Made For" singer added fun to the snap by posing while drinking out of a glass bottle.

Surprise Photo

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish included the viral-ready snap in an August 2025 photoset.

The "CHIHIRO" songstress set pulses racing in a cleavage-baring image she captured while she lay on a bed. She let her red, lacy trim bra and black top highlight her ample cleavage, sending fans into a full frenzy. Eilish wrote, "draft."

Look Up

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram According to Billie Eilish, she once was not 'strong enough' and 'secure enough' to show her body.

Wearing a pinstripe suit with a dangerously deep V-neckline, Eilish broke the internet as she ditched her usual oversized clothes for the hot snaps.

Wake Up

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish added she didn't want people to have 'access' to her body.

In a July 2022 selfie, Eilish emphasized her bust in a black sleeveless top, which complemented her knit ski mask.

Blurry But Hot

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish is famous for wearing oversized streetwear.

The internet had a meltdown again when Eilish posted blurry photos in May 2023, which showed her in a leopard-print top that accentuated her décolletage.

All Black

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram The 'big, baggy' clothes became her signature look.

"you're looking right at me," Eilish captioned a carousel she posted days after New Year in 2023. In the snaps, she showcased her figure in a form-fitting lace dress.

When in Singapore

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram She often ditches her baggy outfits for tight, skin-baring clothes.

During a Singapore trip in 2022, Eilish stepped out in an all-black outfit, which consisted of a camisole top with a lace design and a thigh-high slit, a cap and chunky shoes. "a lot can change in twenty seconds," she wrote.

Selfie Goddess

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish has been open about avoiding body-shamers.

Eilish uploaded a mirror selfie in which she highlighted her frame in a checked button-up shirt she wore over a sleek green top. She accessorized with multiple necklaces and rings.

Getting Ready

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish loves neon-colored clothes.