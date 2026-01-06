Billie Eilish Flaunts Cleavage in Low-Cut Top for Her First Thirst Trap of 2026: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eilish kicked off 2026 by flaunting her figure on Instagram. On Tuesday, January 6, the singer put her assets on display in a low-cut black and white polka dot tank top. The star made a kissy face with her lips and glanced off to the side while holding a cookie in one hand, with her other placed on her hip.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eilish Shares First Thirst Trap of 2026

Source: @billieeilish/instagram Billie Eilish stunned in a low-cut top in a new Instagram post.

"Hey," the Grammy winner, 24, simply captioned the post, which racked up over three million "likes" in five hours. The singer's fans and famous pals flooded the comments section with compliments, with Eiza Gonzalez writing, "Cutiee 😍😍." "Hi (louder than everyone else)," wrote Ice Spice. "No way are you real," one fan quipped, while another called her "so beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @billieeilish/instagram The singer wore the same top in a December 2025 photo.

The "Birds of a Feather" crooner appeared to be wearing the same shirt she rocked in December 2025. The look is a far cry from her usual baggy attire, as the star often wears oversized shirts and wide-legged pants for public outings and on stage.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Hits Back at Fashion Critics

Source: mega The star said people called her a 'sellout' when she wears 'feminine' clothing.

Eilish addressed people commenting on her fashion choices in 2023, noting people criticize her no matter how little or how much skin she shows. "I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman," she penned on social media. "And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout."

Billie Eilish Talks Confidence

Source: mega Eilish cares more about how she feels rather than other people's opinions.