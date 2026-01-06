Billie Eilish Flaunts Cleavage in Low-Cut Top for Her First Thirst Trap of 2026: Photo
Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Billie Eilish kicked off 2026 by flaunting her figure on Instagram.
On Tuesday, January 6, the singer put her assets on display in a low-cut black and white polka dot tank top. The star made a kissy face with her lips and glanced off to the side while holding a cookie in one hand, with her other placed on her hip.
Billie Eilish Shares First Thirst Trap of 2026
"Hey," the Grammy winner, 24, simply captioned the post, which racked up over three million "likes" in five hours.
The singer's fans and famous pals flooded the comments section with compliments, with Eiza Gonzalez writing, "Cutiee 😍😍."
"Hi (louder than everyone else)," wrote Ice Spice.
"No way are you real," one fan quipped, while another called her "so beautiful."
The "Birds of a Feather" crooner appeared to be wearing the same shirt she rocked in December 2025.
The look is a far cry from her usual baggy attire, as the star often wears oversized shirts and wide-legged pants for public outings and on stage.
The Singer Hits Back at Fashion Critics
Eilish addressed people commenting on her fashion choices in 2023, noting people criticize her no matter how little or how much skin she shows.
"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman," she penned on social media. "And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout."
Billie Eilish Talks Confidence
In a past interview, Eilish explained how her style has evolved over the years.
"I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish, and I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it,’" she spilled. "I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I’m just me."
"I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel," the vocalist noted of feeling confident in her skin. "But then also that might be a load of b------- because it still hurts my feelings like a s--------."