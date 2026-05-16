Billie Eilish Faces Backlash Over Meat-Eating Comments

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Billie Eilish found herself in hot water after making controversial statements regarding meat consumption during an interview with ELLE. The musician, who is a staunch advocate for veganism, shared her perspective on animal welfare and meat-eating, asserting that the two cannot coexist harmoniously.

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Source: ELLE/Youtube Billie Eilish drew criticism after declaring in an interview that eating meat is 'inherently wrong' and incompatible with loving animals.

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In the interview, Eilish stated, "Y’all not gonna like me for this one … Eating meat is inherently wrong." She elaborated, emphasizing that individuals cannot claim to love animals while consuming meat. “Two things cannot coincide. ‘I love animals, I love all animals so much,’ and ‘I eat meat,’” she remarked.

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Source: ELLE/Youtube The Grammy-winning singer, who strongly supports veganism, argued that people cannot truly care about animals while continuing to consume meat.

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Source: ELLE/YouTube

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The response to Eilish’s comments has been swift, with many labeling her a “hypocrite” and calling her views “privileged.” A source close to the situation revealed that social media users reacted strongly, with one individual commenting, “Love her but she’s kinda of a hypocrite also I feel like this is a very privileged take lol.”

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Source: MEGA Social media users quickly responded by accusing Eilish of being privileged and disconnected from people who rely on meat-based diets.

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Another user expressed concerns about the practicalities of a meat-free diet, stating, “This is a very privileged position to have. The body functions better when we eat meat.” This backlash follows a series of controversies for Eilish in 2026, including remarks made during her Grammy acceptance speech.

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During the Grammys, Eilish sparked outrage when she declared, “No one is illegal on stolen land” and criticized ICE while wearing an “ICE OUT” pin. Critics quickly pointed out the irony of her statements given her Hollywood lifestyle. Following the speech, some suggested she should return her property to Native Americans as a gesture of goodwill.

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Source: MEGA The backlash follows other controversies surrounding the singer this year, including criticism over her political comments at the Grammys.

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In response to Eilish’s comments about ICE, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated, “While Hollywood celebrities embarrassed themselves trying to drum up hatred of ICE officers, DHS law enforcement was hard at work.” This statement highlights the growing divide between celebrity activism and practical realities.