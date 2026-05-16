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Billie Eilish Faces Backlash Over Meat-Eating Comments

split photo of Billie Eilish
Source: MEGA; ELLE/Youtube

Billie Eilish faced online backlash after controversial comments about meat-eating and veganism.

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May 16 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

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Billie Eilish found herself in hot water after making controversial statements regarding meat consumption during an interview with ELLE.

The musician, who is a staunch advocate for veganism, shared her perspective on animal welfare and meat-eating, asserting that the two cannot coexist harmoniously.

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image of Billie Eilish drew criticism after declaring in an interview that eating meat is 'inherently wrong' and incompatible with loving animals.
Source: ELLE/Youtube

Billie Eilish drew criticism after declaring in an interview that eating meat is 'inherently wrong' and incompatible with loving animals.

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In the interview, Eilish stated, "Y’all not gonna like me for this one … Eating meat is inherently wrong."

She elaborated, emphasizing that individuals cannot claim to love animals while consuming meat.

“Two things cannot coincide. ‘I love animals, I love all animals so much,’ and ‘I eat meat,’” she remarked.

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image of The Grammy-winning singer, who strongly supports veganism, argued that people cannot truly care about animals while continuing to consume meat.
Source: ELLE/Youtube

The Grammy-winning singer, who strongly supports veganism, argued that people cannot truly care about animals while continuing to consume meat.

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Source: ELLE/YouTube
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The response to Eilish’s comments has been swift, with many labeling her a “hypocrite” and calling her views “privileged.”

A source close to the situation revealed that social media users reacted strongly, with one individual commenting, “Love her but she’s kinda of a hypocrite also I feel like this is a very privileged take lol.”

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image of Social media users quickly responded by accusing Eilish of being privileged and disconnected from people who rely on meat-based diets.
Source: MEGA

Social media users quickly responded by accusing Eilish of being privileged and disconnected from people who rely on meat-based diets.

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Another user expressed concerns about the practicalities of a meat-free diet, stating, “This is a very privileged position to have. The body functions better when we eat meat.”

This backlash follows a series of controversies for Eilish in 2026, including remarks made during her Grammy acceptance speech.

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During the Grammys, Eilish sparked outrage when she declared, “No one is illegal on stolen land” and criticized ICE while wearing an “ICE OUT” pin.

Critics quickly pointed out the irony of her statements given her Hollywood lifestyle. Following the speech, some suggested she should return her property to Native Americans as a gesture of goodwill.

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image of The backlash follows other controversies surrounding the singer this year, including criticism over her political comments at the Grammys.
Source: MEGA

The backlash follows other controversies surrounding the singer this year, including criticism over her political comments at the Grammys.

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In response to Eilish’s comments about ICE, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated, “While Hollywood celebrities embarrassed themselves trying to drum up hatred of ICE officers, DHS law enforcement was hard at work.”

This statement highlights the growing divide between celebrity activism and practical realities.

Eilish also received recognition earlier this year, winning the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award. In her acceptance speech, she stated, “To be honest, I really don’t feel deserving.”

Eilish expressed concern over the state of civil rights and environmental issues, emphasizing the need for activism.

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