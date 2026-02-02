Wildest and Most Viral Moments From the 2026 Grammy Awards: From Chappell Roan's Topless Look to Justin Bieber's Shirtless Performance and More

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny Delivered a Powerful Acceptance Speech

Source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/YouTube The Grammy Awards 2026 took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1.

Bad Bunny did not hold back when he spoke out against ICE in his acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Standing before a star-studded audience at Crypto.com Arena on February 1, the Puerto Rican rapper accepted the award for Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. In his epic message, the musician declared "ICE out," prompting cheers from the audience. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans," he said. "Also, I wanna say to the people: I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminado [contaminated]. I don't know how to say that in English." The "EoO" singer, who received a standing ovation at the event, highlighted that the "only thing that is more powerful than hate is love," reminding everyone to fight and "be different." "If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them; we love our people. We love our family, and that's the way to do it — with love. Don't forget that, please," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eillish Said 'F--- ICE' During Her Acceptance Speech

Source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/YouTube Billie Eilish also delivered a speech that blasted the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Even Billie Eilish used her voice and platform to call out the Trump administration's expanded immigration policies at the Grammys. In her acceptance speech after winning a Grammy for Song of the Year, the "Wildflower" songstress said, "And as grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land." Eilish, who appeared onstage alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell, added, "It's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter." She concluded her speech by saying, "And f--- ICE, that's all I'm gonna say. Sorry!"

Article continues below advertisement

Chappell Roan Made Headlines With a Topless Grammys Look

Source: MEGA Chappell Roan divided the internet with her shocking look.

For her second Grammy Awards appearance, Chappell Roan set off a media storm in an eye-popping dress that exposed her bare b------, with only two nipple piercings holding up the delicate fabric. She hid her front assets during interviews using a matching maroon cape and her long red hair. The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer's look was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler's spring/summer 1998 "Jeu de Paume" couture collection, revisited for the spring/summer 2026 collection by Miguel Castro Freitas.

Article continues below advertisement

Cher Had an Onstage Mishap While Announcing Record of the Year

Source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/YouTube Cher apologized after the blunder.

After receiving the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Cher returned to the stage to present the Record of the Year. "And the Grammy goes to… Oh! They told me it was going to be on a prompter," she said. "Oh, the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross. Oh Kendrick, no Kendrick Lamar!" The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer immediately corrected herself and named Lamar and SZA as the winners for their song "Luther."

Article continues below advertisement

DJ Gesaffelstein Divided Viewers With His 2026 Grammys Look

Source: CBS/Paramount DJ Gesaffelstein won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for remixing Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra.'

French DJ and music producer DJ Gesaffelstein raised eyebrows with , which consisted of a black tuxedo and a black mask. He completed the look with robotic gloves. Although he has worn the mask before, internet users began debating whether his outfit was blackface.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum Turned Heads in an Eye-Popping Latex Dress

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum set the Grammy Awards red carpet on fire with her look.

Like Roan's topless ensemble, Heidi Klum's outfit at the 2026 Grammy Awards prompted mixed reactions. The supermodel stepped onto the red carpet in a strapless, nude-colored latex gown, which accentuated her nipples. She also joked she would be giving a standing ovation "the entire night" in her formfitting getup.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Performed Wearing Only Underwear and Socks

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS Justin Bieber performed a song from his album 'Swag.'

Justin Bieber made a triumphant — and buzzworthy — return to the Grammy Awards stage for his "Yukon" performance. Instead of a dapper tuxedo or costume, he stripped down to sparkly boxers and a pair of socks, showing off his abs as he sang and played his guitar.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendrick Lamar Officially Broke Jay-Z's Record

Source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/YouTube Kendrick Lamar now has 27 Grammys under his belt.

The 2026 Grammy Awards witnessed record-breaking feats, including Lamar, who just shattered Jay-Z's milestone by becoming the most awarded rapper at the ceremony. The "Not Like Us" rapper won five awards during the 2026 awards ceremony, bringing his total number of Grammys to 27. He officially surpassed Jay-Z's record of 25 Gramophone trophies.

Article continues below advertisement

'KPop Demon Hunters' Made History With a Grammy Award

Source: Francis Specker/CBS 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released in October 2025.

For the first time in the history of Grammys, KPop Demon Hunters scored the first K-pop Grammy win after its breakout song "Golden" earned Best Song Written for Visual Media. "[I'm] so, so proud to be Korean," EJAE, who co-wrote the track with Mark Sonnenblick, said. "Growing up, people didn't know where Korea was or what Korea was, and that's why it's so incredible to have the song 'Golden' being sung all over the world, singing the Korean lyrics word by word." She added, "It means so much and I think this award is about that representation. Today is about celebrating culture and music that unites all culture, and we need that right now. It's a great honor to have."

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor Noah Gave Nicki Minaj a Shoutout

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS Nicki Minaj recently revealed she received a Trump Gold Card from Donald Trump.