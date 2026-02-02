Wildest and Most Viral Moments From the 2026 Grammy Awards: From Chappell Roan's Topless Look to Justin Bieber's Shirtless Performance and More
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:19 a.m. ET
Bad Bunny Delivered a Powerful Acceptance Speech
Bad Bunny did not hold back when he spoke out against ICE in his acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Standing before a star-studded audience at Crypto.com Arena on February 1, the Puerto Rican rapper accepted the award for Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. In his epic message, the musician declared "ICE out," prompting cheers from the audience.
"We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans," he said. "Also, I wanna say to the people: I know it's tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminado [contaminated]. I don't know how to say that in English."
The "EoO" singer, who received a standing ovation at the event, highlighted that the "only thing that is more powerful than hate is love," reminding everyone to fight and "be different."
"If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them; we love our people. We love our family, and that's the way to do it — with love. Don't forget that, please," he continued.
Billie Eillish Said 'F--- ICE' During Her Acceptance Speech
Even Billie Eilish used her voice and platform to call out the Trump administration's expanded immigration policies at the Grammys.
In her acceptance speech after winning a Grammy for Song of the Year, the "Wildflower" songstress said, "And as grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land."
Eilish, who appeared onstage alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell, added, "It's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter."
She concluded her speech by saying, "And f--- ICE, that's all I'm gonna say. Sorry!"
Chappell Roan Made Headlines With a Topless Grammys Look
For her second Grammy Awards appearance, Chappell Roan set off a media storm in an eye-popping dress that exposed her bare b------, with only two nipple piercings holding up the delicate fabric. She hid her front assets during interviews using a matching maroon cape and her long red hair.
The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer's look was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler's spring/summer 1998 "Jeu de Paume" couture collection, revisited for the spring/summer 2026 collection by Miguel Castro Freitas.
Cher Had an Onstage Mishap While Announcing Record of the Year
After receiving the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Cher returned to the stage to present the Record of the Year.
"And the Grammy goes to… Oh! They told me it was going to be on a prompter," she said. "Oh, the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross. Oh Kendrick, no Kendrick Lamar!"
The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer immediately corrected herself and named Lamar and SZA as the winners for their song "Luther."
DJ Gesaffelstein Divided Viewers With His 2026 Grammys Look
French DJ and music producer DJ Gesaffelstein raised eyebrows with , which consisted of a black tuxedo and a black mask. He completed the look with robotic gloves.
Although he has worn the mask before, internet users began debating whether his outfit was blackface.
Heidi Klum Turned Heads in an Eye-Popping Latex Dress
Like Roan's topless ensemble, Heidi Klum's outfit at the 2026 Grammy Awards prompted mixed reactions.
The supermodel stepped onto the red carpet in a strapless, nude-colored latex gown, which accentuated her nipples. She also joked she would be giving a standing ovation "the entire night" in her formfitting getup.
Justin Bieber Performed Wearing Only Underwear and Socks
Justin Bieber made a triumphant — and buzzworthy — return to the Grammy Awards stage for his "Yukon" performance. Instead of a dapper tuxedo or costume, he stripped down to sparkly boxers and a pair of socks, showing off his abs as he sang and played his guitar.
Kendrick Lamar Officially Broke Jay-Z's Record
The 2026 Grammy Awards witnessed record-breaking feats, including Lamar, who just shattered Jay-Z's milestone by becoming the most awarded rapper at the ceremony.
The "Not Like Us" rapper won five awards during the 2026 awards ceremony, bringing his total number of Grammys to 27. He officially surpassed Jay-Z's record of 25 Gramophone trophies.
'KPop Demon Hunters' Made History With a Grammy Award
For the first time in the history of Grammys, KPop Demon Hunters scored the first K-pop Grammy win after its breakout song "Golden" earned Best Song Written for Visual Media.
"[I'm] so, so proud to be Korean," EJAE, who co-wrote the track with Mark Sonnenblick, said. "Growing up, people didn't know where Korea was or what Korea was, and that's why it's so incredible to have the song 'Golden' being sung all over the world, singing the Korean lyrics word by word."
She added, "It means so much and I think this award is about that representation. Today is about celebrating culture and music that unites all culture, and we need that right now. It's a great honor to have."
Trevor Noah Gave Nicki Minaj a Shoutout
Host Trevor Noah gave Nicki Minaj — who was noticeably absent from the 2026 Grammy Awards — a shout-out during his opening monologue.
"Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here," he pointed out. "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."
He did a vocal impression of Trump as he said, "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--. I have it, everybody's saying it Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."