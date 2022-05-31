Billie Eilish & Matthew Tyler Vorce Split, Actor Addresses Cheating Accusations

The "Bad Guy" songstress has explained that she prefers to keep her dating life "private," but in May 2021, she admitted to British Vogue that she had just went on her "first" date — though she didn't off any other details.

"I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had that ... with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret," she admitted. "I think about the people that have made their relationships public ... and then they break up, and it's like 'What if it goes bad?' And everybody has this whole opinion on your relationship that they have no idea about."