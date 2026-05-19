Billie Eilish Exposes Cleavage in Rare Revealing Outfit: Photo

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Billie Eilish may be known for her baggy wardrobe, but the singer recently opted for a more sultry style choice. The "LUNCH" artist, 24, exposed her chest in a cleavage-baring black dress, as seen in a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Sunday, May 17. Eilish's bra peeked through her busty attire, which she paired with a thumb ring and silver earrings while her brunette locks blew behind her.

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Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish typically opts for baggy clothing.

In another photo, the musician rested her head in her hand as she made a serious face and glanced off to the side. Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, she captured a selfie under red light and beneath the stars, then held a tiny hamster in her hand. "😛," Eilish captioned her photo dump as fans and celebs alike praised her in the comments section. "That’s a wonderful person right there ❤️," Natasha Bedingfield wrote, while the official Grammys account added, "so true."

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Billie Eilish's Other Recent Thirst Trap

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish rocked a rare low-cut top in a new snap.

On April 26, Eilish once again exposed her cleavage in a low-cut black tank top alongside Rozzi. She stuck her tongue out and placed a finger on her cheek while winking for the camera. In the same photo dump, the award-winning artist posed provocatively with a piece of gum sandwiched between her teeth. Eilish sported subtle glam, including black winged eyeliner and pink lipstick.

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Billie Eilish Brings Along Boyfriend Nat Wolff for Red Carpet Date Night

Source: MEGA Billie Eilish keeps her relationship with Nat Wolff relatively private.

The pop star's latest sultry snaps come a little over a week after she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Nat Wolff. The couple was all smiles as they shared an embrace on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard And Soft —The Tour Live In 3D, in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 6. Eilish wore a baggy green Prada polo top, layered on top of a white long-sleeved shirt, while Wolff looked sleek in a double-breasted brown blazer and trousers.

Source: @billieeilish/Instagram Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff reportedly began dating in March 2025.