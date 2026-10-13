Billionaire Michael Dell Hits Back at 'Evil' Critics Mocking Wife Susan Dell's Unrecognizable White House Appearance
Oct. 13 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Billionaire tech tycoon Michael Dell, 62, is joining fans in shutting down online trolls who mocked his wife Susan Dell's appearance after their recent visit to the White House.
In a public show of support for his wife of nearly 40 years, the Dell Technologies founder re-shared various posts from social media users calling out critics for tearing apart Susan's appearance.
The situation unfolded following an October 7 press appearance in the Oval Office. Michael and Susan, 61, met with U.S. President Donald Trump to announce a historic $6.25 billion philanthropic commitment from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.
The $6.25 billion pledge is designated for a new "Trump accounts" savings program that will establish a $250 financial investment foundation for 25 million American children.
Despite the massive size of their generosity, internet commentators shifted focus away from the donation to harshly critique and speculate about Susan’s stark facial appearance and facial expressions, fueling viral rumors about plastic surgery.
Beyond his own public praise, Michael used his X account to share and amplify posts from everyday citizens and prominent public figures who condemned the "evil" internet behavior and defended the couple's philanthropic legacy.
Susan Dell's Unrecognizable Appearance Sparks Online Chatter
Several independent cosmetic doctors and plastic surgeons have analyzed her recent photos and noted that the dramatic transformation appears to derive from a combination of surgical and non-surgical procedures.
Other commentators and experts have urged caution against assuming it is simply "bad plastic surgery," noting that certain health factors can drastically alter facial structure.
Some observers noted that her prominent, wide-eyed look and changes to the tissue surrounding her eyelids mimic the physical traits of Thyroid Eye Disease. However, she has never been diagnosed with or explicitly stated that she has TED.
- What Happened to Susan Dell's Appearance? 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Comparisons and Plastic Surgery Rumors Explored
- Susan Dell's Unrecognizable White House Appearance Sparks Widespread Jokes as She's Dubbed 'Not Real' by Critics: 'What Happened to Her?'
- Donald Trump Tells Susan Dell She Has His 'Complete and Total Endorsement' If She Runs for Office
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Susan Dell Ignores Online Trolls
Susan has not openly addressed the online trolls or the speculation surrounding her appearance.
She has completely ignored the social media backlash, choosing instead to keep her public statements focused entirely on her charity work, writing, “Over the past month, as our contribution reached millions of children's accounts, Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us. To every child across the country, these accounts are for you. We believe in you.”
“They’re putting up a lot of money,” Trump said of the Dells in July.
Michael and Susan Dell Have Been Married for 37 Years
Michael and Susan have been married for nearly 37 years.
The couple first met on a blind date in Austin, Texas, in February 1988.
They quickly hit it off, got engaged, and officially tied the knot on October 28, 1989. Together, they share four children: daughters Alexa, Kira, and Juliette, and son Zachary.