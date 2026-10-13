Billionaire Michael Dell Hits Back at 'Evil' Critics Mocking Wife Susan Dell's Unrecognizable White House Appearance

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Billionaire tech tycoon Michael Dell, 62, is joining fans in shutting down online trolls who mocked his wife Susan Dell's appearance after their recent visit to the White House. In a public show of support for his wife of nearly 40 years, the Dell Technologies founder re-shared various posts from social media users calling out critics for tearing apart Susan's appearance. The situation unfolded following an October 7 press appearance in the Oval Office. Michael and Susan, 61, met with U.S. President Donald Trump to announce a historic $6.25 billion philanthropic commitment from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

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Source: MEGA Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to Trump accounts.

The $6.25 billion pledge is designated for a new "Trump accounts" savings program that will establish a $250 financial investment foundation for 25 million American children. Despite the massive size of their generosity, internet commentators shifted focus away from the donation to harshly critique and speculate about Susan’s stark facial appearance and facial expressions, fueling viral rumors about plastic surgery. Beyond his own public praise, Michael used his X account to share and amplify posts from everyday citizens and prominent public figures who condemned the "evil" internet behavior and defended the couple's philanthropic legacy.

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Susan Dell's Unrecognizable Appearance Sparks Online Chatter

Source: MEGA Michael and Susan Dell are philanthropists but Susan's appearance has attracted harsh attention.

Several independent cosmetic doctors and plastic surgeons have analyzed her recent photos and noted that the dramatic transformation appears to derive from a combination of surgical and non-surgical procedures. Other commentators and experts have urged caution against assuming it is simply "bad plastic surgery," noting that certain health factors can drastically alter facial structure. Some observers noted that her prominent, wide-eyed look and changes to the tissue surrounding her eyelids mimic the physical traits of Thyroid Eye Disease. However, she has never been diagnosed with or explicitly stated that she has TED.

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Susan Dell Ignores Online Trolls

Source: MEGA Susan Dell hasn't addressed the criticism, instead focusing on her philanthropy.

Susan has not openly addressed the online trolls or the speculation surrounding her appearance. She has completely ignored the social media backlash, choosing instead to keep her public statements focused entirely on her charity work, writing, “Over the past month, as our contribution reached millions of children's accounts, Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us. To every child across the country, these accounts are for you. We believe in you.” “They’re putting up a lot of money,” Trump said of the Dells in July.

Michael and Susan Dell Have Been Married for 37 Years

Source: MEGA The Dells married in 1989.