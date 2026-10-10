or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > politics
OK LogoPolitics

What Happened to Susan Dell's Appearance? 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Comparisons and Plastic Surgery Rumors Explored

did susan dell get plastic surgery mar a lago face explained
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell, wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, sparked widespread online discussion over her noticeably different appearance during an Oval Office visit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Susan Dell, wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, has become the center of online attention following her appearance at a White House conference.

On October 7, the 62-year-old Texas Women's Hall of Fame inductee joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to encourage Americans to sign up for Trump Accounts, which are "tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children under the age of 18."

Susan highlighted the Dells' $6.25 billion commitment to the program, which will provide $250 to each of 25 million children's accounts.

"Over the past month, as our contribution has reached millions of children's accounts, Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us," the philanthropist said as she stood next to the president. "Children have told us that they want to become entrepreneurs. They want to become nurses, doctors, engineers. They want to build their own company someday."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Susan Dell's Appearance Drawing Attention?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
did susan dell get plastic surgery mar a lago face explained
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell's Oval Office appearance fueled plastic surgery rumors.

The financial announcement was overshadowed by widespread online commentary about Susan's "unrecognizable" looks, as social media users scrutinized her facial features and speculated she had undergone extensive cosmetic procedures in recent years.

The discussion intensified as social media users compared older images of Susan with footage and photographs from her recent public appearance.

"What is wrong with Susan Dell's face/eyes?" one X user asked.

Another quipped, "If Susan Dell is not stopped at the passport counter for extra questions because her photo doesn't match her present face ,its a security https://failure. No two ways about it."

"Wow, I guess money can't buy everything! Susan Dell was a natural beauty before, but obviously spent thousands of dollars in cosmetic procedures to turn herself into a freak! 😳🤡🤮," a third wrote.

Another X user commented, "Obviously, these Maga women having all this cosmetic surgery are doing it to please their Maga men. But why would Maga men want their women to look like clowns? Oh, I get it. They want their women to look like them. 🤡🤡."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Susan Dell's Appearance Being Compared to 'Mar-a-Lago Face'?

did susan dell get plastic surgery mar a lago face explained
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell's appearance led to speculation she may have had undergone the 'MAGA makeover.'

Susan's appearance revived references to the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face," a social media term often use to describe an exaggerated cosmetic aesthetic associated with in the president's political and social circles.

She is not the first woman in the POTUS' circle to face such scrutiny, joining Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kristi Noem and Lara Trump as subjects of similar online speculation.

MORE ON:
politics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Susan Dell Get Plastic Surgery?

did susan dell get plastic surgery mar a lago face explained
Source: MEGA

A doctor commented on Susan Dell's possible plastic surgery.

Susan has neither confirmed nor denied undergoing plastic surgery, although one doctor speculated she may have had cosmetic procedures costing approximately $50,000.

Dr. Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, told The Mirror, "In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual. Several aesthetic procedures, surgical or non-surgical, could create this type of result."

"If procedures have been performed, costs can vary widely: a full facelift can reach up to $40,000, eyelid surgery around $8,000, Botox typically ranges from $300 to $800, and fillers from $600 to $1,500," he continued.

Has Susan Dell Addressed the Speculation Surrounding Her Appearance?

did susan dell get plastic surgery mar a lago face explained
Source: MEGA

Susan Dell went viral for her 'frozen' look.

As of press time, Susan has not publicly addressed the growing buzz surrounding her appearance.

Separately, she made headlines after Donald expressed his willingness to endorse her should she decide to run for political office.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.