Billy Bush Claims ABC Had '75-Person Division' to 'Get' Donald Trump During 2016 Election

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Bush made a shocking claim on a recent episode of Sean Hannity's podcast where he revealed ABC allegedly had a department created to "get" Donald Trump during the 2016 election. The Access Hollywood alum, 54, dished: "ABC News had a division dedicated with 75 people... [I'm aware of this] because I know the guy who ran it."

Article continues below advertisement

🚨BREAKING: ABC News was just EXPOSED for having a 75-person division with the sole purpose of "getting" Trump in 2016.



"I know the guy who ran the division... Dedicated to basically getting him."



Follow: @BoLoudon pic.twitter.com/RwTsEPJUDa — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) April 4, 2026 Source: @BoLoudon/X Billy Bush appeared on a recent episode of Sean Hannity's podcast.

"It was dedicated to basically getting [Trump]. And all the big network news all have different voices [over politics]," Bush continued. Bush and the president, 79, have quite the interesting relationship, as the broadcaster was fired from NBC's Today in 2016 after a tape of him talking with the politician in a 2005 interview resurfaced. During the conversation two decades ago, Trump and Bush had a very NSFW chat about groping women.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Billy Bush's 2005 'Access Hollywood' Talk Altered the Journalist's Career

Source: @BoLoudon/X Billy Bush explained how ABC was instrumental in the 2016 election.

Bush then looked back on the aftermath of the debacle during Hannity's podcast. "I drank like a fish, and, finally, after four months of, you know, drinking like crazy and just trying to numb, I went to a place called the Hoffman Process. And, ironically enough, it was Trump’s first day in the Oval Office [in 2017] — that was the day I checked in to a mental health retreat for nine days, like no phones, no nothing," the journalist said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BoLoudon/X Billy Bush detailed his mental health after being fired from 'Today' in 2016.

"It was all this was — just put one foot in front of the other. … And, look, the positive in all of it is — and people do say you’ll be better than ever when you get through it. And, at the time, you want to say, ‘Shut the f--- up. You are crazy. Like, you have no idea what you’re talking about,’" he continued. "But the reason why they say it, and why it’s an axiom that’s been around as long as time, is that it is true," Bush looked back.

Billy Bush Was Fired From 'Today' in 2016 Due to the Tape

Source: MEGA Donald Trump first came into presidential office in 2016.