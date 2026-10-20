Billy Bush 'Clears Up' Heated Party Encounter With 'Narcissistic' Author Amy Griffin Amid Legal Drama: 'Imagine Making a Wedding All About You'

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Billy Bush spoke out on his alleged spat with Amy Griffin at Jennifer Meyer's star-studded wedding. The anchor addressed rumors that he got into a verbal sparring match with Griffin over his coverage of the legal drama surrounding her memoir, The Tell, on the October 19 episode of "Hot Mics." "I’m gonna clear up the story of my encounter with Amy Griffin," he explained about the October 10 wedding weekend. "The moment I arrived in Lanai, I could feel her glare all over me. And she was telling anyone who would listen not to talk to me."

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Source: MEGA Billy Bush has been covering Amy Griffin's legal drama.

Griffin recently found herself in turmoil after a former classmate filed legal proceedings accusing her of "stealing the r--- of another woman and building a bestseller on it." The unnamed woman alleged that Griffin appropriated her own stories of sexual abuse for her bestseller. The author has denied those claims and sued for defamation. Bush, who has been unabashedly covering the story, noticed Griffin right away when they attended the same glamorous wedding weekend. "I hear her and Demi Moore talking not far away," he recounted their confrontation. "And Demi’s saying, ‘It’s okay, you can go talk to him.'"

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Demi Moore Encouraged Amy Griffin to Confront Billy Bush

Source: MEGA Demi Moore allegedly encouraged Amy Griffin to speak with Billy Bush.

"Like, ‘Amy, it’s alright, stop!’" he added. "This whole scene is unfolding. And then finally, she comes at me. I can see that she’s coming." Rumors from the big day suggested that Griffin spent the entire party complaining about Bush before finally confronting him. When she did, some witnesses alleged that she tripped and fell, spilling the contents of her purse everywhere. "She stumbles, and her purse spills open entirely. Everything,” Bush confirmed. "Mints are all over the place, and lipstick — everything is on the lawn. And Demi is helping her and they’re gathering up their things."

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'You Don't Know Me'

Source: MEGA Billy Bush recalled Amy Griffin's voice shaking as she confronted him.

He recalled her voice "shaking" as she walked up to him while exclaiming, "You don't know me!" "I don’t think this is the time nor the place to have this discussion. I’d love to talk to you on the record and/or off," he recalled telling her, describing himself as "calm and cool the whole time." "Either way, at another time, but not now," he added. Since the whole party seemed to be buzzing about the confrontation, Bush claimed guests kept coming up to compliment him on how "beautifully" he handled it.

'The Nerve'

Source: @AMYGRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM Amy Griffin accused him of 'abusing' her.