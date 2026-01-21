or
Billy Bush Compares 'Unfortunate' Brooklyn Beckham Family Feud to Prince Harry's Fallout With Royals: 'It's Sad'

split of billy bush prince harry Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Billy Bush is giving his two cents on Prince Harry's feud with his family, as he compared it to Brooklyn Beckham's recent fallout with his own parents.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Billy Bush is giving his two cents on Prince Harry's feud with his family as he compared it to Brooklyn Beckham's recent fallout with his own parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

"It's unfortunate. I mean, like everything else, you've got to think the truth lies somewhere in the middle, right?" the journalist, 54, told Fox News on January 21 about Brooklyn's recent online statement about his family "controlling narratives."

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Tied the Knot in 2022

image of Beckham fmaily
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham trashed his family in a series of fiery Instagram posts earlier this week.

The feud between Brooklyn, 26, and his parents stemmed from his 2022 wedding to wife Nicola Peltz.

"The Beckhams are a very public family," Billy went on. "Nicola was like a bridezilla."

"There's all kinds of items out there where you can see that maybe they didn't love Nicola, or they didn't embrace Nicola. And Brooklyn is in a terrible spot. You know what spot he's in? The same spot as Prince Harry," he said.

image of billy bush
Source: MEGA

Billy Bush gave his take on Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckhams' respective family feuds.

"It's almost identical, right? Not talking to his father, not talking to his brother, in this case, brothers for Brooklyn. Total fallout. The only difference is mom. The role of mom, who seems to be the focus of Brooklyn's ire. It's sad. And there's probably a little bit of truth on both sides, and we live in a world where two things cannot be true at the same time. But most things are," Billy noted.

The Spare author hasn't been close with his estranged brother, Prince William, nor his father, King Charles, since he moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.

As for Brooklyn, his fight with David, 50, and Victoria, 51, has also affected his relationships with brothers Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 23, as well as with sister, Harper, 12.

Brooklyn Beckham

Prince Harry Also Has an Estranged Relationship With His Own Family

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, also do not have an easy relationship.

However, Billy is hopeful that Harry and Brooklyn will both mend fences with their respective families at some point. "If something happens, maybe he does go back to his family, but right now he's taking his wife's side," the broadcaster said regarding Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage.

The model put his family on full blast on social media January 19, where he alleged Posh Spice and the retired footballer had been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship.

image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020.

"He just went public, he just went nuclear," Billy sighed. "I'm sure [the Beckhams] were shocked, and now it's about as definitive and demonstrative as it could be. It doesn't look like healing is in the offing anytime too soon."

Brooklyn also slammed his parents for trying to contact him after he reportedly blocked them online, demanding that they only contact him through their lawyers.

