or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Billy Corgan
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Billy Corgan Defends His Friendship With Marilyn Manson Despite Abuse Claims: 'I Personally Didn't Feel He Was Guilty'

Image of Billy Corgan and Marilyn Manson
Source: MEGA

Billy Corgan has spoken out in defense of his longtime friend Marilyn Manson.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Billy Corgan has faced backlash for maintaining his friendship with Marilyn Manson amid allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence against the controversial rocker. However, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman continues to stand by his longtime friend, whose real name is Brian Warner, insisting he is innocent of the accusations.

“As a Christian person, you have to stand by your friends, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have an opinion, and that doesn’t mean you’re not critical,” Corgan said in a recent interview. “I personally didn’t feel he was guilty of the things he was being charged with, and ultimately the fact that the D.A. didn’t pursue.”

Article continues below advertisement

Charges Were Dropped Due to Statute of Limitations

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Marilyn Manson
Source: MEGA

Marilyn Manson was dropped by his label and manager as a result of the allegations.

Multiple women, including Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco, accused Manson of domestic violence and sexual assault in 2021. After a four-year investigation, the Los Angeles District Attorney declined to file charges in 2025, citing the statute of limitations.

Manson’s manager and label dropped him during the scandal. Manson sued Wood for defamation in 2022, but ultimately dropped the lawsuit in 2024 and was ordered to pay Wood $327,000 in legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Want the World to Tell Me Who My Friends Are'

Image of Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson
Source: MEGA

Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson were together from 2007 to 2010.

Corgan and Manson have been friends since they were up-and-coming rockers in the 1990s.

“I don’t want the world to tell me who my friends are and who I should associate with,” Corgan declared.

He did admit that he struggled with the situation, but came to his own conclusions.

MORE ON:
Billy Corgan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Also Knew the Inside Baseball of the Case'

Image of Marilyn Manson
Source: MEGA

Marilyn Manson first rocketed to fame in the 1990s.

“Anyone in that situation struggles with the accusations, the seriousness of the accusations. But again, I also knew the inside baseball of the case,” Corgan explained. “I knew certain people who were involved. And so you make those evaluations.”

He condemned the scandal as a “kind of witch mob thing.”

“If he’s guilty or anybody in that situation is guilty, they should go to jail,” Corgan insisted. “I’m not saying I have any moral supremacy here. I’m saying it’s a case-by-case basis.”

'I Was Brainwashed and Manipulated Into Submission'

Image of Billy Corgan
Source: MEGA

Billy Corgan says he believed Manson's innocence.

Manson maintained his innocence throughout the legal battle, calling the accusations “horrible distortions of reality.”

In her 2021 statement, Wood alleged Manson groomed and abused her. Their relationship went public in 2007 and ended in 2010.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she wrote. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.