Marilyn Manson Won't Face Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Charges in L.A. Following 4-Year Investigation

Marilyn Manson will not be charged for domestic abuse. will not be charged for domestic abuse.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the decision after a four-year investigation into the allegations of domestic violence and discovered they fell outside the statute of limitations .

Goth rock musician Marilyn Manson will not face domestic or sexual abuse charges despite multiple allegations from women, including actors Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco .

Marilyn Manson has denied the allegations made against him.

Despite the allegations and legal battles, Manson maintained his innocence, labeling the accusations as "horrible distortions of reality" and emphasizing that his past relationships were consensual.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King , released a statement Friday, January 24, saying, "We are very pleased that, after a thorough and incredibly lengthy review of all of the actual evidence, the District Attorney has concluded what we knew and expressed from the start: Brian Warner is innocent."

In November 2024, Manson was ordered to pay Wood nearly $327,000 in legal fees as part of a defamation lawsuit.

The Across the Universe actress accused Manson of abuse without initially naming him, but the details emerged in the documentary Phoenix Rising, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Wood, who was 19 at the time of filming, recalled being told there would be a s-- scene, but that it would be blurred.

However, when filming began, Wood claimed that Manson became overly "aggressive" with her and started pulling her clothes off her body. She was unable to get him to stop until the director called cut.

"I was just kind of sitting on the bed naked, just crying. I felt so f------ violated," she continued. "But I didn't call it rape for like many, many years."