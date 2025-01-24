Marilyn Manson Won't Face Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Charges in L.A. Following 4-Year Investigation
Goth rock musician Marilyn Manson will not face domestic or sexual abuse charges despite multiple allegations from women, including actors Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco.
Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the decision after a four-year investigation into the allegations of domestic violence and discovered they fell outside the statute of limitations.
Manson’s attorney, Howard King, released a statement Friday, January 24, saying, "We are very pleased that, after a thorough and incredibly lengthy review of all of the actual evidence, the District Attorney has concluded what we knew and expressed from the start: Brian Warner is innocent."
Despite the allegations and legal battles, Manson maintained his innocence, labeling the accusations as "horrible distortions of reality" and emphasizing that his past relationships were consensual.
In November 2024, Manson was ordered to pay Wood nearly $327,000 in legal fees as part of a defamation lawsuit.
The Across the Universe actress accused Manson of abuse without initially naming him, but the details emerged in the documentary Phoenix Rising, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
Wood, who was 19 at the time of filming, recalled being told there would be a s-- scene, but that it would be blurred.
However, when filming began, Wood claimed that Manson became overly "aggressive" with her and started pulling her clothes off her body. She was unable to get him to stop until the director called cut.
"I was just kind of sitting on the bed naked, just crying. I felt so f------ violated," she continued. "But I didn't call it rape for like many, many years."
- Marilyn Manson Likely Won't Face Charges In Sexual Assault Investigation, Detectives Haven't Found Solid Evidence: Source
- Evan Rachel Wood 'Felt So F------ Violated' by Ex Marilyn Manson When Filming His 2007 Music Video: 'He Devoured My Face'
- Marilyn Manson Ordered to Pay Accuser Evan Rachel Wood $327,000 in Fees After Dropping 'Meritless' Defamation Lawsuit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Manson responded by filing a lawsuit against Wood in March 2022, citing defamation and emotional distress.
A representative for Wood said: "Marilyn Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – filed a lawsuit against Ms. Wood as a publicity stunt to try to undermine the credibility of his many accusers and revive his faltering career. But his attempt to silence and intimidate Ms. Wood failed."
"As the trial court correctly found, Warner's claims were meritless. Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms Wood her full fee award of almost $327,000 only confirms as much," they continued.
Manson ultimately dropped the lawsuit.
The previous L.A. District Attorney, George Gascón, hinted at new evidence in the case, which led to further scrutiny.
One of Manson's accusers criticized Gascón for allegedly ignoring her requests and delaying a decision on prosecuting Manson for her claims of sexual abuse.