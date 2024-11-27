Marilyn Manson Ordered to Pay Accuser Evan Rachel Wood $327,000 in Fees After Dropping 'Meritless' Defamation Lawsuit

"Marilyn Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — filed a lawsuit against Ms. Wood as a publicity stunt to try to undermine the credibility of his many accusers and revive his faltering career. But his attempt to silence and intimidate Ms. Wood failed," Wood's attorney Michael J. Kump said in a statement released to the press. "As the trial court correctly found, Warner’s claims were meritless. Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms. Wood her full fee award of almost $327,000 only confirms as much."

Manson's legal team also reacted to the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit, with his lawyer Howard King writing in a message to the public: "After four years of fighting a battle where he was able to tell the truth, Brian is pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal in order to close the door on this chapter of his life."