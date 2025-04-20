Everything to Know About Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's Relationship — From Their Divorce to Their Current Relationship and More

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's paths crossed when they met for the first time while vacationing in St. Barts in early 1983.

"I recognized her immediately," Joel said of their meeting in an interview with Rolling Stone. "She was more beautiful than she was in her pictures — [I thought], 'Oh, wow, that's Christie Brinkley. I wonder if she knows who I am.' So I did what I call an album cover — I tried to look like me on an album cover. I gave it every angle I could. She didn't recognize me from a hole in the wall."

To capture Brinkley's heart, Joel used his music as "the key to the introduction." The model eventually starred in his music video for "Uptown Girl," a song he began writing while he was dating Elle Macpherson.

The "Piano Man" singer and the model then began seeing each other romantically. They tied the knot on a yacht in New York Harbor on March 23, 1985, and bought a home on Long Island afterward.

"When you start to get famous, you need a backyard, a place where you can get away from it all," Brinkley opened up in a 1989 interview with Sports Illustrated. "I told Joe one day that the second-worst thing I could think of would be to be famous and poor because then you couldn't escape to some island."