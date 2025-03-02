Christie Brinkley to 'Tell All' About Her 'Beautiful Friendship' With Ex Billy Joel After 'Heartbreaking Divorce' in New Memoir 

The model, 71, will also open up on her other trysts throughout her successful career.

"Christie has been religiously keeping a journal since she first started her modelling career, writing about all her travels and romances and all the wonderful, and not so wonderful, moments in her life," the source revealed. "Now that she’s in her 70s, she decided it was time to share her life story, she figures it’s now or never."

While there are subjects the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum would like to "set the record straight on," the source suggested the "goal" of the book wasn't "revenge," but "sharing her life story and philosophy."