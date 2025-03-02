Christie Brinkley to 'Tell All' About Her 'Beautiful Friendship' With Ex Billy Joel After 'Heartbreaking Divorce' in New Memoir
Christie Brinkley will pull back the curtain on her relationship with ex-husband Billy Joel in her upcoming memoir, Uptown Girl, set to hit shelves on Tuesday, April 29.
The pair tied the knot in 1985, but they amicably split in 1994 following nine years of marriage.
"She has a beautiful friendship with Billy now and she’s going to tell all about their love affair, heartbreaking divorce and the beautiful way that they’ve healed the hurt and come together as true friends in the years since they split up," a source dished to a news outlet.
"She’s done so much in her career and has so many wild stories from her days modelling and acting and she’s excited to finally share them with her fans," added the source.
Their relationship post-divorce became so strong that both Brinkley and Joel invited each other to their respective weddings to Peter Cook and Katie Lee.
"One of the things that was especially touching was that there was a big mix of people, between relatives and ex-relatives, in-laws and ex in-laws," Joel said of his nuptials. "The fact that Christie gave it her blessing was very nice. It’s good to be able to get along."
The model, 71, will also open up on her other trysts throughout her successful career.
"Christie has been religiously keeping a journal since she first started her modelling career, writing about all her travels and romances and all the wonderful, and not so wonderful, moments in her life," the source revealed. "Now that she’s in her 70s, she decided it was time to share her life story, she figures it’s now or never."
While there are subjects the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum would like to "set the record straight on," the source suggested the "goal" of the book wasn't "revenge," but "sharing her life story and philosophy."
Earlier this month, Brinkley noted she wrote the tell-all tome to "inspire" her readers to "create the life they want, which is what I’ve always tried to do," in a statement shared by her her publisher, Harper Influence.
"Not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small," she concluded.
The source spoke with In Touch about Brinkley's memoir.