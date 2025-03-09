What Is Billy Joel's Net Worth? How the 'Piano Man' Singer Made His Millions
Billy Joel’s pockets are “Honestly” filled with cash!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Piano Man” singer, 75, is worth a whopping $250 million.
Joel’s illustrious music career began to take off in 1971 when he signed a deal with record company Family Productions and released his debut solo album, Cold Spring Harbor. The songwriter went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 160 million records worldwide.
Though he did not have much success with his first project, it caught the attention of Columbia Records, who signed him in 1972. By 1973, he released Piano Man and then made Streetlife Serenade in 1974 with the label.
In 1977, Joel became popular in the mainstream with his album The Stranger. The project went on to sell 10 million copies and had singles such as "Just the Way You Are," "Only the Good Die Young" and "She's Always a Woman."
Joel then released 52nd Street in 1978, Glass Houses in 1980, The Nylon Curtain in 1982, An Innocent Man in 1983, The Bridge in 1986, Storm Front in 1989, River of Dreams in 1993 and Fantasies & Delusions in 2001.
Throughout his time in the industry, the father-of-three received 23 Grammy nominations and had five wins. He was also inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
On top of selling records, Joel made tons of cash by performing live. The New York native scooped up a fortune during his multi-year Madison Square Garden residencies, as he’s performed 104 times at the venue for about two million attendees. His shows at the famous event space grossed $260 million in revenue from ticket sales alone, and he was estimated to have made about $2 to $3 million per concert.
- What Is Adele's Net Worth? How the 16-Time Grammy Winner Became a Multi-Millionaire
- Christie Brinkley to 'Tell All' About Her 'Beautiful Friendship' With Ex Billy Joel After 'Heartbreaking Divorce' in New Memoir
- 'Frail' Billy Joel, 75, Shockingly Falls Onstage After Throwing Mic Stand During Connecticut Performance: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Between the years of 2017 and 2019, Joel was rumored to have earned $50 million.
In addition to music, Joel has made extra dough through writing and entrepreneurship.
The “We Didn’t Start the Fire” artist penned his autobiography, The Book of Joel: A Memoir, in 2011 alongside Fred Schruers. He also owned the Long Island Boat Company and a motorcycle shop.
Part of Joel’s net worth also includes his valuable property around the country.
In 2002, Joel paid $22.5 million for a 14-acre mansion on Centre Island in Oyster Bay, New York, however, he has since expanded it to 26 acres with several additional purchases. The massive property includes a helipad, a beach house and two pools. After the renovations, Joel listed the land for $49 million in 2023.
In 2014, Joel bought side-by-side properties in Manalapan, Fla., for $12 million. In 2015, he tried to get rid of them for $29 million, but they did not sell until 2020 when he accepted a $10 million offer for the developed lot.
Joel then snapped up a $22 million home on the water in the same town and listed it in January 2024 for $55 million.