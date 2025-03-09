NEWS What Is Billy Joel's Net Worth? How the 'Piano Man' Singer Made His Millions Source: MEGA Billy Joel has won five Grammys and been nominated 23 times.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Billy Joel has been making music for over six decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Joel’s illustrious music career began to take off in 1971 when he signed a deal with record company Family Productions and released his debut solo album, Cold Spring Harbor. The songwriter went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 160 million records worldwide. Though he did not have much success with his first project, it caught the attention of Columbia Records, who signed him in 1972. By 1973, he released Piano Man and then made Streetlife Serenade in 1974 with the label.

Article continues below advertisement

In 1977, Joel became popular in the mainstream with his album The Stranger. The project went on to sell 10 million copies and had singles such as "Just the Way You Are," "Only the Good Die Young" and "She's Always a Woman." Joel then released 52nd Street in 1978, Glass Houses in 1980, The Nylon Curtain in 1982, An Innocent Man in 1983, The Bridge in 1986, Storm Front in 1989, River of Dreams in 1993 and Fantasies & Delusions in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Billy Joel has sold over 160 million records worldwide.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout his time in the industry, the father-of-three received 23 Grammy nominations and had five wins. He was also inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. On top of selling records, Joel made tons of cash by performing live. The New York native scooped up a fortune during his multi-year Madison Square Garden residencies, as he’s performed 104 times at the venue for about two million attendees. His shows at the famous event space grossed $260 million in revenue from ticket sales alone, and he was estimated to have made about $2 to $3 million per concert.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Between the years of 2017 and 2019, Joel was rumored to have earned $50 million. In addition to music, Joel has made extra dough through writing and entrepreneurship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Billy Joel made a whopping $45 million from June 2017 to June 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

The “We Didn’t Start the Fire” artist penned his autobiography, The Book of Joel: A Memoir, in 2011 alongside Fred Schruers. He also owned the Long Island Boat Company and a motorcycle shop. Part of Joel’s net worth also includes his valuable property around the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Billy Joel has performed 104 concerts at Madison Square Garden, generating $260 million in gross revenue.