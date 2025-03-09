or
What Is Billy Joel's Net Worth? How the 'Piano Man' Singer Made His Millions

Billy Joel has won five Grammys and been nominated 23 times.

By:

March 9 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Billy Joel’s pockets are “Honestly” filled with cash!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Piano Man” singer, 75, is worth a whopping $250 million.

Billy Joel has been making music for over six decades.

Joel’s illustrious music career began to take off in 1971 when he signed a deal with record company Family Productions and released his debut solo album, Cold Spring Harbor. The songwriter went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 160 million records worldwide.

Though he did not have much success with his first project, it caught the attention of Columbia Records, who signed him in 1972. By 1973, he released Piano Man and then made Streetlife Serenade in 1974 with the label.

In 1977, Joel became popular in the mainstream with his album The Stranger. The project went on to sell 10 million copies and had singles such as "Just the Way You Are," "Only the Good Die Young" and "She's Always a Woman."

Joel then released 52nd Street in 1978, Glass Houses in 1980, The Nylon Curtain in 1982, An Innocent Man in 1983, The Bridge in 1986, Storm Front in 1989, River of Dreams in 1993 and Fantasies & Delusions in 2001.

Billy Joel has sold over 160 million records worldwide.

Throughout his time in the industry, the father-of-three received 23 Grammy nominations and had five wins. He was also inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On top of selling records, Joel made tons of cash by performing live. The New York native scooped up a fortune during his multi-year Madison Square Garden residencies, as he’s performed 104 times at the venue for about two million attendees. His shows at the famous event space grossed $260 million in revenue from ticket sales alone, and he was estimated to have made about $2 to $3 million per concert.

Between the years of 2017 and 2019, Joel was rumored to have earned $50 million.

In addition to music, Joel has made extra dough through writing and entrepreneurship.

Billy Joel made a whopping $45 million from June 2017 to June 2018.

The “We Didn’t Start the Fire” artist penned his autobiography, The Book of Joel: A Memoir, in 2011 alongside Fred Schruers. He also owned the Long Island Boat Company and a motorcycle shop.

Part of Joel’s net worth also includes his valuable property around the country.

Billy Joel has performed 104 concerts at Madison Square Garden, generating $260 million in gross revenue.

In 2002, Joel paid $22.5 million for a 14-acre mansion on Centre Island in Oyster Bay, New York, however, he has since expanded it to 26 acres with several additional purchases. The massive property includes a helipad, a beach house and two pools. After the renovations, Joel listed the land for $49 million in 2023.

In 2014, Joel bought side-by-side properties in Manalapan, Fla., for $12 million. In 2015, he tried to get rid of them for $29 million, but they did not sell until 2020 when he accepted a $10 million offer for the developed lot.

Joel then snapped up a $22 million home on the water in the same town and listed it in January 2024 for $55 million.

