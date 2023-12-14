11 of Billy Ray Cyrus' Cutest Moments With His New Wife Firerose: Photos
Billy Ray Cyrus Expressed His Gratitude
In November, Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Firerose, marked Thanksgiving Weekend with a fresh selfie.
"So many blessings to be thankful for. Wishing you and yours the best Thanksgiving ever!" he captioned the post.
Did Billy Ray Cyrus Hint at His New Song?
Cyrus unknowingly sparked rumors when he uploaded a photo of himself looking at his wife, who glowed while wearing a magenta-colored top. He wrote, "Love wins," and fans translated it as a hint that he might be planning to release new music soon.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Celebrated Together
His track, "Plan," appeared on the charts in September, prompting him to share a celebratory post.
In the snap, the couple wore matching sunglasses while Firerose also rocked her pink cap. Meanwhile, Cyrus showed off his tattoos while wearing a black tank top.
Happy Labor Day From the Couple!
Cyrus and Firerose unleashed their patriotism to celebrate Labor Day in September. They both wore matching tops, sunglasses and baseball caps during the outing.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Enjoyed a Road Trip
The married couple sent their Fourth of July messages to their followers with a photo showing the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer driving while holding their pup on his lap.
During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked them about their other dog and how it helped bring them together.
"It's actually a funny story because I was walking out of an audition on Sunset Gala in Hollywood," she recalled. They crossed paths afterward and eventually got married.
They Had a Very Happy Summer
Cyrus and Firerose welcomed the new season with a selfie from one of their vacations.
Billy Ray Cyrus Congratulated Noah Cyrus
The proud father celebrated Noah Cyrus and Pinkus' engagement with a family photo in June.
"Congratulations @noahcyrus on your engagement! Wishing you and @pinkusss much love and happiness!" he wrote.
Noah, who previously dated rapper Lil Xan, confirmed the development in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing that her beau proposed to her weeks ago.
"I never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i've never felt more loved or in love," the "Make Me (Cry)" singer continued.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Shared a Kiss
In February, Cyrus and Firerose made the sunset more beautiful when they posed for the camera while almost touching each other's noses.
"Sunsets were made for this," the 62-year-old singer-songwriter shared.
They Had Another Merry Christmas
Cyrus "dreamed of a white Christmas" in his holiday photo with Firerose. He let his signature hair down and flaunted his full beard while his muse sported a bonnet and thick jacket to keep herself warm.
They Started Their Forever
Months after he popped the question, Cyrus and Firerose showed off her massive ring in a November post.
"Together Imagine Magic Everyday [TIME] … that's what love is," the multi-platinum-selling artist said.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Met Some Birds
Cyrus and Firerose sparked engagement rumors following their date at a zoo. Eagle-eyed fans quickly congratulated them, although no news or confirmation had been released at that time.