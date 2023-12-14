OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Billy Ray Cyrus
OK LogoPHOTOS

11 of Billy Ray Cyrus' Cutest Moments With His New Wife Firerose: Photos

billy ray cyrus cutest moments with his new wife
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram
By:

Dec. 14 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Billy Ray Cyrus Expressed His Gratitude

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus has five children with Tish Cyrus.

In November, Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Firerose, marked Thanksgiving Weekend with a fresh selfie.

"So many blessings to be thankful for. Wishing you and yours the best Thanksgiving ever!" he captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Billy Ray Cyrus Hint at His New Song?

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus is also a father to Christopher Cody.

Cyrus unknowingly sparked rumors when he uploaded a photo of himself looking at his wife, who glowed while wearing a magenta-colored top. He wrote, "Love wins," and fans translated it as a hint that he might be planning to release new music soon.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Celebrated Together

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

He dated Kristen Luckey before meeting Tish Cyrus.

His track, "Plan," appeared on the charts in September, prompting him to share a celebratory post.

In the snap, the couple wore matching sunglasses while Firerose also rocked her pink cap. Meanwhile, Cyrus showed off his tattoos while wearing a black tank top.

Article continues below advertisement

Happy Labor Day From the Couple!

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose collaborated for a musical in 2021.

Cyrus and Firerose unleashed their patriotism to celebrate Labor Day in September. They both wore matching tops, sunglasses and baseball caps during the outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Enjoyed a Road Trip

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

The lovebirds seemingly confirmed their romance in August 2022.

The married couple sent their Fourth of July messages to their followers with a photo showing the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer driving while holding their pup on his lap.

During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked them about their other dog and how it helped bring them together.

"It's actually a funny story because I was walking out of an audition on Sunset Gala in Hollywood," she recalled. They crossed paths afterward and eventually got married.

Article continues below advertisement

They Had a Very Happy Summer

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Firerose is also a singer and songwriter.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus

Cyrus and Firerose welcomed the new season with a selfie from one of their vacations.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus Congratulated Noah Cyrus

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Firerose was born in Australia.

The proud father celebrated Noah Cyrus and Pinkus' engagement with a family photo in June.

"Congratulations @noahcyrus on your engagement! Wishing you and @pinkusss much love and happiness!" he wrote.

Noah, who previously dated rapper Lil Xan, confirmed the development in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing that her beau proposed to her weeks ago.

"I never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i've never felt more loved or in love," the "Make Me (Cry)" singer continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Shared a Kiss

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Firerose revealed her now-husband is her 'longtime pal and mentor.'

In February, Cyrus and Firerose made the sunset more beautiful when they posed for the camera while almost touching each other's noses.

"Sunsets were made for this," the 62-year-old singer-songwriter shared.

Article continues below advertisement

They Had Another Merry Christmas

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

They got engaged in August 2022.

Cyrus "dreamed of a white Christmas" in his holiday photo with Firerose. He let his signature hair down and flaunted his full beard while his muse sported a bonnet and thick jacket to keep herself warm.

Article continues below advertisement

They Started Their Forever

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Firerose has been open about her sobriety journey online.

Months after he popped the question, Cyrus and Firerose showed off her massive ring in a November post.

"Together Imagine Magic Everyday [TIME] … that's what love is," the multi-platinum-selling artist said.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Met Some Birds

billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

They appeared together at the ACM Honors in August.

Cyrus and Firerose sparked engagement rumors following their date at a zoo. Eagle-eyed fans quickly congratulated them, although no news or confirmation had been released at that time.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.