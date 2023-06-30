Noah Cyrus Shames Trolls for Leading Her to Believe 'I Should Kill Myself' When She Was 11 Years Old

"Since I've announced something so pure and happy for me and my life, the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love, and happiness from me," the sister of Miley Cyrus penned just two days after revealing her engagement to the fashion designer.

Her message, which displayed white writing on a black background, added that the people spewing hate were the "same people" who put her down for her "face and body" when she was only 11 years old.