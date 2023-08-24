Billy Ray Cyrus and Much Younger Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut Days After His Ex-Wife Tish's Wedding
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose made their love red carpet official!
The engaged couple took their May-December romance public at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, August 23, just days after Billy Ray's ex-wife Tish Cyrus wed Dominic Purcell.
Firerose stunned in a black cowboy hat paired with glitter boots and a matching sequin jacket as she made her way past photographers with her husband-to-be, 61, who wore a a gray button-up shirt and a straw hat with his hair nearly covering his face.
Following the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist's shocking split from his longtime spouse, 56, Billy Ray began dating Firerose in 2022 after first meeting on the set of Hannah Montana in 2010. The pair — who announced their engagement in November 2022 — previously collaborated on a song in 2021.
Mere days before the awards show, the famous family made headlines after multiple members of the Cyrus brood were not present for Tish's Malibu wedding to the Prison Break star, 53.
Tish and Billy Ray's daughter Miley Cyrus —along with the matriarch's children from a previous relationship who were later adopted by the country star, Brandi and Trace Cryus — were all by their mother's side as she said "I Do" for a second time. However, Noah and Braison Cyrus — whom Tish and Billy Ray also share — decided to opt out of the event.
Instead, the 23-year-old and her brother shared snaps of themselves hanging out in a Walmart parking lot. More noticeably, Noah was rocking a shirt with her dad's face on it, signaling that she may have sided with Billy Ray in the dramatic split.
Fans also noticed when the Metro Station band member, 34, took to Instagram later that day to share a throwback snap of himself, Tish, Miley, 30, and Brandi, 36, from years back.
People obtained the photos of Billy Ray and Firerose 's public debut.