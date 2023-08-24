Billy Ray Cyrus and Much Younger Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut Days After His Ex-Wife Tish's Wedding

Firerose stunned in a black cowboy hat paired with glitter boots and a matching sequin jacket as she made her way past photographers with her husband-to-be, 61, who wore a a gray button-up shirt and a straw hat with his hair nearly covering his face.

Following the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist's shocking split from his longtime spouse, 56, Billy Ray began dating Firerose in 2022 after first meeting on the set of Hannah Montana in 2010. The pair — who announced their engagement in November 2022 — previously collaborated on a song in 2021.