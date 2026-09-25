Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Handwritten Letter From His First Meeting With Dolly Parton: 'One of My Most Prized Possessions'

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Source: @BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM Billy Ray Cyrus shared a letter written to him by Dolly Parton.

"I too think you are special. I wish you even more in the years to come," the "Jolene" singer continued. "I’m sorry I stammered and blushed when I met you, but I’m just like all the other girls these days (just a little older)." Parton went on to thank Cyrus for signing a picture for her nieces before wrapping up the letter, which was scrawled out on white floral paper. “They will love me for it," she said of the souvenirs. "Same goes if you need anything. Love, Dolly."

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When Did Billy Ray Cyrus Meet Dolly Parton?

Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus and Dolly Parton first met in 1992.

In the caption of the post, Cyrus noted that Parton gave him the letter right after they first met in Chicago, Ill., during the spring of 1992. "'Achy Breaky Heart' was just beginning to take off and 'Some Gave All' hadn’t even been released yet," he remembered. "And soon after I received this letter, we’d go on to sing 'Romeo' together with Tanya Tucker, Kathy Mattea and Mary Chapin Carpenter." Parton and Cyrus wound up working together on numerous projects, including his daughter Miley's Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana. Miley and Dolly remained close over the years, with the "Flowers" singer referring to Dolly as her "fairy godmother" after Billy Ray asked her to step into the role when Miley was born in 1992.

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Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus said the letter was among his most prized possessions.

"So many memories and moments with Dolly, from network television specials to Hannah Montana," Billy Ray reminisced. "More than 30 years later, we’d do our last song together, 'Christmas Where We Are.'" Billy Ray also revealed that Dolly's note is on display at his home in Nashville, Tenn. "I’ve posted one of my most prized possessions before: a handwritten letter from Johnny Cash," he confessed. "This one sits right beside it. To me, they go together … Brother Cash and Sister Parton."

'Shine on, Dolly'

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's letter was shared one month after she passed away.