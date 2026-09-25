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Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Handwritten Letter From His First Meeting With Dolly Parton: 'One of My Most Prized Possessions'

Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton wrote Billy Ray Cyrus a letter after they first met.

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Sept. 25 2026, Updated 4:47 p.m. ET

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Billy Ray Cyrus revealed a never-before-seen letter from Dolly Parton.

The country music star took to Instagram on Friday, September 25, to share a sweet message from the late star exactly one month after she passed away at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

"Billy, I’m glad to be working with you. I’ve been looking forward to it for a few weeks now," Parton wrote in curly cursive. "I’m proud of what’s going on with you."

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Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: @BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM

Billy Ray Cyrus shared a letter written to him by Dolly Parton.

"I too think you are special. I wish you even more in the years to come," the "Jolene" singer continued. "I’m sorry I stammered and blushed when I met you, but I’m just like all the other girls these days (just a little older)."

Parton went on to thank Cyrus for signing a picture for her nieces before wrapping up the letter, which was scrawled out on white floral paper.

“They will love me for it," she said of the souvenirs. "Same goes if you need anything. Love, Dolly."

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When Did Billy Ray Cyrus Meet Dolly Parton?

Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dolly Parton first met in 1992.

In the caption of the post, Cyrus noted that Parton gave him the letter right after they first met in Chicago, Ill., during the spring of 1992.

"'Achy Breaky Heart' was just beginning to take off and 'Some Gave All' hadn’t even been released yet," he remembered. "And soon after I received this letter, we’d go on to sing 'Romeo' together with Tanya Tucker, Kathy Mattea and Mary Chapin Carpenter."

Parton and Cyrus wound up working together on numerous projects, including his daughter Miley's Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana.

Miley and Dolly remained close over the years, with the "Flowers" singer referring to Dolly as her "fairy godmother" after Billy Ray asked her to step into the role when Miley was born in 1992.

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Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus said the letter was among his most prized possessions.

"So many memories and moments with Dolly, from network television specials to Hannah Montana," Billy Ray reminisced. "More than 30 years later, we’d do our last song together, 'Christmas Where We Are.'"

Billy Ray also revealed that Dolly's note is on display at his home in Nashville, Tenn.

"I’ve posted one of my most prized possessions before: a handwritten letter from Johnny Cash," he confessed. "This one sits right beside it. To me, they go together … Brother Cash and Sister Parton."

'Shine on, Dolly'

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's letter was shared one month after she passed away.

"They are the hearts and minds of two of my heroes that both took the time to express their most personal and sincere thoughts to an ole Kentucky Boy," he added.

Billy Ray noted that the one-month mark of Dolly's death felt like the perfect time to share the never-before-seen personal memory he had of the Grammy-winner.

"Today felt like the right day to share it," he concluded. "Shine on, Dolly."

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