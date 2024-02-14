Billy Ray Cyrus Poses With 'Angels' Dolly Parton and New Wife Firerose Amid Rift With Daughter Miley Cyrus: Photo
Billy Ray Cyrus showed major love for his longtime friend Dolly Parton.
The Hannah Montana alum, 62, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, to share a photo with the country music legend, 78, and his new wife, Firerose, as his alleged rift with daughter Miley Cyrus continues to make headlines.
"1000 words. ," Billy Ray captioned the snap of himself with his spouse, 34, and Dolly, whom the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist became close with while touring with her in the '90s.
Billy Ray also posted the picture to his Instagram Story, adding, "Between two angels."
The Disney Channel dad and the "9 to 5" musician have such a tight bond that he made the singer the godmother of the "Flowers" songstress when he and his ex-wife Tish Cyrus welcomed her in 1992.
"When Billy had the big song, ‘Achy Breaky Heart,’ well, we toured together. I was on tour and then Billy toured with me and so that’s how we just got to be good friends, because he’s a Kentucky boy, I’m from Tennessee," the Steel Magnolias actress explained of her friendship with Cyrus in a 2023 interview.
"He said… ‘We’re having a girl, and you’ve got to be her godmother!’ And I said, ‘Well, I’d be honored,’” she recalled. "So actually, Miley and I took over from there. We’ve just stayed very, very close through the years… I love Miley. She’s my little sweetheart. I’ve known her since before she was born, actually."
While the "Plastic Hearts" musician maintained a close relationship with her godmother over the years, she and her father have allegedly hit a rocky period.
After Miley won her first two Grammys, she got up in front of millions to give a telling speech, hinting where she stands with Billy Ray. "[Thanks to] everyone that’s standing on this stage right now…. My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look," she said during her big moment.
"Anyone else?... I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" the "Wrecking Ball" artist joked before heading off stage without thanking the patriarch or her sister, Noah Cyrus.
After Billy Ray wed Firerose in October 2023 following his divorce from Tish, 56, fans began to notice the distance between the Cyrus family. "Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything Miley’s even more upset," a source spilled.
“Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through," the insider explained.