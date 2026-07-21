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Elizabeth Hurley Says She and Billy Ray Cyrus Are 'Very Happy Together' Despite Long-Distance Romance

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley said she and Billy Ray Cyrus remained happy despite maintaining a long-distance relationship.

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July 21 2026, Updated 5:23 p.m. ET

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Elizabeth Hurley said her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus remained strong despite living on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

"We’re very happy together," Hurley told E! News in an interview published on Sunday, July 20.

She revealed, "We're really enjoying trying to get this balance between America and the U.K. He's always been based in America—Tennessee, for the last 35 years or something."

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Elizabeth Hurley Said Their Shared Love of Country Life Strengthened Their Relationship

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Image of Elizabeth Hurley said she and Billy Ray Cyrus enjoyed a quiet life filled with nature and simple hobbies.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley said she and Billy Ray Cyrus enjoyed a quiet life filled with nature and simple hobbies.

Hurley explained that one shared trait helped keep their relationship strong despite the distance.

"But the good thing is that he's very country where he is in Tennessee," she said.

Hurley added, "I’m very country where I am. And that's a really important thing in our relationship that neither of us want to be out and about."

The Strictly Confidential star admitted they rarely attended events unless work required it.

The couple hit the town "very rarely," Hurley explained, adding that they enjoy "being at home in the country and snuggling up and doing a lot of things with nature."

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Image of Elizabeth Hurley revealed she and Billy Ray Cyrus enjoyed spending time at home together whenever they reunited.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley revealed she and Billy Ray Cyrus enjoyed spending time at home together whenever they reunited.

Hurley reflected on the hobbies she and Cyrus enjoyed away from the spotlight.

"Nobody would look at either of us and think that's who we were, but we are," the 61-year-old said. "And I love it. I love gardening. He loves being outside in nature. We both love watching birds of prey. It's a really lovely life."

The couple also bonded over classic television.

"We've just watched the 'Little House on the Prairie' together and we're like, ‘We can do that! We could have pined in the prairies,'" she said.

Hurley added, "We'd be very good."

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Elizabeth Hurley Opened Up About Son Damian Hurley's Hollywood Career

Image of Elizabeth Hurley said she encouraged Damian Hurley to follow his dreams despite the challenges of Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley said she encouraged Damian Hurley to follow his dreams despite the challenges of Hollywood.

Along with discussing her romance, Elizabeth reflected on her son, Damian Hurley, whom she welcomed with her late ex Steve Bing.

The actress encouraged the 24-year-old to pursue his dream career, while warning him about the challenges of show business.

"I just wanted him to do what he wanted to do so that he could really follow his heart, follow his dreams," Elizabeth revealed.

She added, "It’s an evil business and you get a lot of doors slammed in your face."

Despite those warnings, Elizabeth believed Damian had the resilience to succeed.

"He’s pretty tough," she said. "He's probably tougher than me and I'm quite tough. So, he'll be fine."

Elizabeth Hurley Balanced Her Career With Her Personal Life

Image of Elizabeth Hurley said she loved gardening while Billy Ray Cyrus enjoyed the outdoors.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley said she loved gardening while Billy Ray Cyrus enjoyed the outdoors.

The starlet is set to play the Wolf Queen in Breaking Bear, which premieres on Tubi on July 24.

Her comments offered a peek into her life with her partner, whose children include Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, and Christopher Cyrus.

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